The Islas’ lead singer chats about the band, new music, coping with COVID and more on the Enjoy Music More podcast

PUBLISHED: 17:06 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 08 October 2020

Norfolk new pop/alternative rock band The Islas chat on the Enjoy Music More podcast. Picture: Allen Key Media

Allen Key Media

Out now is the seventh episode of the Enjoy Music More podcast which aims to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia.

This episode sees Danielle Booden speak to Nathan Baverstock, the lead singer of new pop/alternative rock band The Islas.

Despite lockdown making musicians’ careers much more difficult, The Islas have continued to work hard and find ways to continue doing what they love - including releasing new music.

This episode of the podcast includes conversations about the band’s history, their new music, how they have been coping with COVID-19 and what the future looks like for the four-piece group.

It also includes their brand new tracks Close and Dancing with Daisy played in full.

- You can listen to the full podcast (and the previous six episodes) on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer and other streaming services or via the Enjoy Music More channel

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

