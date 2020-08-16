Search

Advanced search

Video

Four Norfolk pubs reach finals of The Great British Pub Awards 2020

PUBLISHED: 09:45 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 16 August 2020

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are finalists in The Great British Pub Awards 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are finalists in The Great British Pub Awards 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Four of Norfolk’s pubs have been announced as finalists in The Great British Pub Awards 2020, with up to £10,000 available to the winner of each category.

Landlord of The White Horse Marvin Tillman has kept the community entertained during lockdown with live DJ sets on Facebook Picture: Supplied by Marvin TillmanLandlord of The White Horse Marvin Tillman has kept the community entertained during lockdown with live DJ sets on Facebook Picture: Supplied by Marvin Tillman

This year’s awards aim to celebrate the nation’s pub heroes who have supported their communities through the coronavirus pandemic.

There was over 600 entries this year and this has now been whittled down to a shortlist and there are 15 different categories, with the winners chosen through a public vote.

Two of the four finalists are in west Norfolk, with The White Horse in King’s Lynn in the community mindfulness category, celebrating publicans who have kept their customers connected during lockdown, and The Jolly Brewers, in nearby Shouldham Thorpe, for Admiral Taverns pub hero of the year.

During lockdown, landlord Marvin Tillman reached out to his customers by hosting a weekly live DJ set on Facebook and he also donated items to the local hospital for the nurses on the critical care ward.

The White Horse Landlord Marvin Tillman also donated items to the local hospital Picture: Supplied by Marvin TillmanThe White Horse Landlord Marvin Tillman also donated items to the local hospital Picture: Supplied by Marvin Tillman

Mr Tillman said: “It is such a surprise and honour to be a finalist - I was just doing a simple broadcast to keep everyone connected and never thought it would be so popular.”

READ MORE: Take a first look at Norwich’s new street food market

Over at The Jolly Brewers, landlords Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson opened a shop inside the pub to make sure locals were able to buy essentials.

Mr Noble said: “We have done a lot of work to support the community and it has been hard work to diversify, but we are so proud to be recognised.”

The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham launched its own shop in lockdown Picture: Jolly BrewersThe Jolly Brewers in Shouldham launched its own shop in lockdown Picture: Jolly Brewers

All five of the country’s main pub companies have a pub hero category and The Brickmakers in Norwich is a finalist for the Ei Publican Partnerships one - Greene King, Punch Pubs and Co and Star Pubs and Bars also have separate awards.

During lockdown, landlords Pam and Charley South, who are mother and daughter, and Emma Rose have set up a radio station, which they are now opening up to community contributors.

While the pub still remains closed, as it is mainly a live music venue, they are holding their annual Brickfest at the Norfolk Showground on August 31.

Charley South said: “It is awesome to be put forward and we are really chuffed as we have been working hard to keep the community entertained.”

The pub shop at The Tuddenham Lodge opened in 2019 and has provided a lifeline for locals Picture: Matthew Usher PhotographyThe pub shop at The Tuddenham Lodge opened in 2019 and has provided a lifeline for locals Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

Finally, Tuddenham Lodge, near Dereham, has been shortlisted for the best pub shop, which opened in 2019 and has provided a vital service for locals during lockdown.

Victoria Hunt, who runs the pub with husband Gavin, said: “The shop was really a lifeline for so many during the early days of lockdown and we are absolutely thrilled to be a finalist.

READ MORE: 13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

“We were able to stock all of the ‘demanded items’ which supermarkets couldn’t get such as flour, yeast, pasta and loo roll.”

Voting for the awards closes on Wednesday, August 26 and each winner will be offered the opportunity to submit an application for up to £10,000 each to fund a business improvement or upgrade or to put towards a community project.

Additionally, Coca-Cola will fund a further £1,000 donation to a local charity or good cause supported by each of the winning pubs.

Vote for Norfolk’s pubs at greatbritishpubawards.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Peace and quiet is our only solace’ - Hotel neighbours object to outdoor cabin proposals

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Powercut hits more than 150 homes in North Norfolk

UK Power Networks is reporting a powercut in Trimingham which is affecting 176 homes. Picture: UK Power Networks.

‘Unchanged’ Norfolk rectory goes up for sale for the first time in over 80 years

The Old Rectory at Ashwicken, near King's Lynn, is on the market for £990,000. Picture: Cruso & Wilkin

Liquidation ‘contingency plans’ being considered for Debenhams

The Debenhams store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s been one hell of a week’ - Car smashes into pub hours after power cut blaze

Alison Brewster has said she was

‘Peace and quiet is our only solace’ - Hotel neighbours object to outdoor cabin proposals

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Four Norfolk pubs reach finals of The Great British Pub Awards 2020

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are finalists in The Great British Pub Awards 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot was left ‘uninjured’ following crash at airfield, according to report

A pilot walked away uninjured after a crash at Little Snoring Airfield. Picture is the airfield. Photo: Antony Kelly

Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps