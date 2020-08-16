Video

Four Norfolk pubs reach finals of The Great British Pub Awards 2020

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are finalists in The Great British Pub Awards 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Four of Norfolk’s pubs have been announced as finalists in The Great British Pub Awards 2020, with up to £10,000 available to the winner of each category.

Landlord of The White Horse Marvin Tillman has kept the community entertained during lockdown with live DJ sets on Facebook Picture: Supplied by Marvin Tillman Landlord of The White Horse Marvin Tillman has kept the community entertained during lockdown with live DJ sets on Facebook Picture: Supplied by Marvin Tillman

This year’s awards aim to celebrate the nation’s pub heroes who have supported their communities through the coronavirus pandemic.

There was over 600 entries this year and this has now been whittled down to a shortlist and there are 15 different categories, with the winners chosen through a public vote.

Two of the four finalists are in west Norfolk, with The White Horse in King’s Lynn in the community mindfulness category, celebrating publicans who have kept their customers connected during lockdown, and The Jolly Brewers, in nearby Shouldham Thorpe, for Admiral Taverns pub hero of the year.

During lockdown, landlord Marvin Tillman reached out to his customers by hosting a weekly live DJ set on Facebook and he also donated items to the local hospital for the nurses on the critical care ward.

The White Horse Landlord Marvin Tillman also donated items to the local hospital Picture: Supplied by Marvin Tillman The White Horse Landlord Marvin Tillman also donated items to the local hospital Picture: Supplied by Marvin Tillman

Mr Tillman said: “It is such a surprise and honour to be a finalist - I was just doing a simple broadcast to keep everyone connected and never thought it would be so popular.”

Over at The Jolly Brewers, landlords Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson opened a shop inside the pub to make sure locals were able to buy essentials.

Mr Noble said: “We have done a lot of work to support the community and it has been hard work to diversify, but we are so proud to be recognised.”

The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham launched its own shop in lockdown Picture: Jolly Brewers The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham launched its own shop in lockdown Picture: Jolly Brewers

All five of the country’s main pub companies have a pub hero category and The Brickmakers in Norwich is a finalist for the Ei Publican Partnerships one - Greene King, Punch Pubs and Co and Star Pubs and Bars also have separate awards.

During lockdown, landlords Pam and Charley South, who are mother and daughter, and Emma Rose have set up a radio station, which they are now opening up to community contributors.

While the pub still remains closed, as it is mainly a live music venue, they are holding their annual Brickfest at the Norfolk Showground on August 31.

Charley South said: “It is awesome to be put forward and we are really chuffed as we have been working hard to keep the community entertained.”

The pub shop at The Tuddenham Lodge opened in 2019 and has provided a lifeline for locals Picture: Matthew Usher Photography The pub shop at The Tuddenham Lodge opened in 2019 and has provided a lifeline for locals Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

Finally, Tuddenham Lodge, near Dereham, has been shortlisted for the best pub shop, which opened in 2019 and has provided a vital service for locals during lockdown.

Victoria Hunt, who runs the pub with husband Gavin, said: “The shop was really a lifeline for so many during the early days of lockdown and we are absolutely thrilled to be a finalist.

“We were able to stock all of the ‘demanded items’ which supermarkets couldn’t get such as flour, yeast, pasta and loo roll.”

Voting for the awards closes on Wednesday, August 26 and each winner will be offered the opportunity to submit an application for up to £10,000 each to fund a business improvement or upgrade or to put towards a community project.

Additionally, Coca-Cola will fund a further £1,000 donation to a local charity or good cause supported by each of the winning pubs.

Vote for Norfolk’s pubs at greatbritishpubawards.co.uk