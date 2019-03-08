Search

The Gin and Rum Festival is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:43 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 15 October 2019

The Gin and Rum Festival is coming to St Andrews Hall in Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cool As Group

Archant

Whatever your favourite tipple, there is something for everyone as The Gin and Rum Festival arrives in Norwich this autumn.

The Gin and Rum Festival is coming to St Andrews Hall in Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cool As Group

The event takes place on November 1 and 2 at St Andrews Hall and is the largest of its kind in the UK and the organisers are bringing more than 60 different gins and 60 different rums to the table.

Almost as important is the mixer and Schweppes will be their official tonic partner with flavours including cucumber, salty lemon and muscovado.

While gin is the drink of the moment, this festival also points the direction of another new fashion, quality rum.

At the event, there will be an afternoon session from 12.30pm until 5pm, on Saturday only, followed by an evening session which takes place from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Bobby Nanua, founder of The Gin and Rum Festival, said: "I am delighted to have launched the UK's very first Gin and Rum Festival.

"We have had a fantastic year in 2018 hosting the festival in over 20 cities, now it is a great pleasure to bring the festival back to over 30 other locations across the UK in 2019."

The festival also offers live entertainment, a selection of tasty food and the £12 ticket price includes a Copa glass, Gin and Rum Festival satchel and a gin and rum bible.

You can purchase tickets at ginandrumfestival.com

