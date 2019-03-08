Gallery

Hundreds head to city for return of The Garden Party

Motionhouse performing at The Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Visitors to Chapelfield Gardens are in for a treat this weekend with free outdoor events for all the family.

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden Party takes place every year and celebrates the middle weekend of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival which runs until May 26.

The two-day party, which runs from 12pm to 6pm, has plenty of surprises including acrobatics, circus and street theatre on display at different zones in the park.

Popular activities taking place include the time machine disco, which offers a clubbing journey through the ages, a make-your-own puppet area and Les Gloriables masterclass in mutiny inspired by Les Miserables.

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

There is also a jam-packed programme in the Adnams Spiegeltent, including The Ragroof Top Hat and Tails Tea Dance and title circus show A Simple Space.

The City of Literature Weekend also returns next Friday May 25 to Sunday May 27 to end the Norfolk & Norwich Festival and brings together some of today's best writers for a weekend of talks and debates.

