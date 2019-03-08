Video

What to expect as The Garden Party returns to Norwich

Chapelfield Gardens

If you go down to Chapelfield Gardens this weekend you're sure of a big surprise with acrobatics, circus and street theatre on display.

Scenes from the Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party.

The Garden Party returns on Saturday May 18 to Sunday May 19 from 12pm to 6pm to celebrate the middle weekend of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival.

There is a free programme of outdoor events on both days with everything from a Time Machine Disco to puppet making, taking place in zones which can be seen on the map.

Whilst you're there make sure to book a show at the Adnams Spiegeltent which includes title show A Simple Space which brings breathtaking circus to the tent from May 15 to 26.

These are the free events taking place in Chapelfield Gardens this weekend...

Scenes from the Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party.

Glass House Dance

Time Machine Disco

12pm and 2.45pm, zone 1

Garden Party map - each event will take place in a different zone in Chapelfield Gardens

Embark on a clubbing journey through the ages.

Spitz & Co

Les Gloriables

12pm, 2.45pm and 4.30pm, zone 2

A masterclass in mutiny inspired by Les Miserables.

Plunge Boom

Boing

12pm and 2.45pm, walkabout

A playful, engaging and hands-on street theatre performance for all ages.

Talawa Theatre Company

The Tide

12.45pm, 2.15pm and 3.45pm, zone 3

Unknown land, new arrivals, boarded doors and a suitcase full of hopes, dreams and aspirations.

The Tide explores the narratives and experiences of migration within The United Kingdom whilst holding a mirror to an evolving British culture.

Apocalyptic Circus

My House

12.55pm, 2.10pm and 3.55pm, zone 4

A magical circus experience for little ones and their families.

Upswing

Catch Me

1.15pm 4.15pm, zone 5

A playful performance packed with dance, acrobatics and object manipulation.

Motionhouse

Wild

1.30pm & 5.15pm, zone 6

A daring new dance-circus show!

Stopgap Dance Company

Frock & Frippery

11am, 3pm and 4.30pm, zone 7

Two dance shows to delight the whole family.

Make and Do Area:

Make puppets with the Puppet Theatre, get creative with Playing Up or create something with Norwich's Men's Shed.

You can purchase tickets to all Norfolk & Norwich Festival shows at nnfestival.org.uk.