The Garage launch panto competition to design Rapunzel's hair

My First Panto: Rapunzel is coming to The Garage Norwich this Christmas Credit: The Garage Archant

Rapunzel can't wait to meet everybody at My First Panto at The Garage in Norwich this Christmas, but she doesn't get out much and needs your help to give her hair some flair.

Rapunzel_Colouring_Competiton_Without_Text Click here to download

Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

The performing arts venue is inviting youngsters to get creative with their crayons, colouring pencils or paints and come up with the most eye-catching accessories for her to wear in her hair.

The winning look will be recreated live onstage during the November 29 to January 12 run and earn the designer a family ticket to the show of their choice, subject to availability, to see how Rapunzel's new look goes down.

Just post or drop in your completed design to The Garage at 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY or scan or take a picture and send to marketing@thegarage.org.uk by November 17 and make sure to include the name of the entrant, their age, parent's name and their contact number.

My First Panto: Rapunzel is the latest co-production between All-In Productions and The Garage.

Sat in her tower with only her pet lizard for company, she's been waiting to slip away from her overbearing mother Dame Gothel and explore the world below. Then a chance encounter with a prince turns her world upside down.

As a kid, All-In Productions' Daniel Burgess and the other children at the Hemsby village pantomime would abandon their seats, run to the front and sit on the floor as close to the performers as they could.

Mr Burgess said: "That memory stuck with me. The enjoyment was higher because of that permission to bend the rules a little bit and just let children be children.

"We get them sat very close to the action, where they can see everything that's happening and they are part of the storytelling.

"They'll get to cook vegetables from the witch's garden, help Rapunzel escape the tower, dress up Dame Gothel and more.

"You're not going to see anything of this nature anywhere else in East Anglia and it's a wonderful opportunity for families to play and make memories."

The shows are at 10.15am, 1.15pm and 3.15pm with relaxed, British Sign Language interpreted and audio-described performances.

Book your tickets at thegarage.org.uk or call 01603 283382.