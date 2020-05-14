Search

Norwich arts venue The Garage announces free Lockdown Lounge performances

PUBLISHED: 19:38 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:38 14 May 2020

Katie-Anna Whiting will be performing for The Garage's Lockdown Lounge (C) Katie-Anna Whiting

Norwich arts and performance venue The Garage announces Lockdown Lounge - a season of free online performances airing on Facebook from May 22.

Norwich arts venue The Garage is launching an exciting season of free onlinge performances which will air on Friday and Saturday nights and offer audiences the chance to swap a big night out for a big night in.

The new programme will start from May 22 and will include theatre, poetry, comedy, music and performance.

In the current climate, theatres and venues across the country have closed their doors but artists and performers are continuing to explore ways to express their creativity.

The Garage, usually home to a 113-seat studio theatre in the heart of Norwich, is providing a platform for those artists to reach new audiences. Unable to invite the regular patrons into the venue’s seats, The Garage has teamed up with a number of artists to deliver high-quality performances in the comfort of viewers’

homes.

Performances will be shared on The Garage’s Facebook page on Friday and Saturday evenings until June 12.

Following recent sell-out performances at The Garage, the first season of Lockdown Lounge is proud to present highly-acclaimed actor David Gant, hilarious and thought-provoking comedy songstress Edalia Day and mesmerising performer Katie-Anna Whiting.

Also included in the original line-up is esteemed spoken word artist Molly Naylor, poet and performer Lewis Buxton, musician Finn Doherty, with comedian Tom Clutterbuck perfectly completing the line-up.

The Garage’s Executive Producer Carrie Mansfield said: “It is incredibly important for us to be able support performers and artists during these times. After successfully launching our online class programme, we turned our attention to providing a platform for performance work: the result is Lockdown Lounge.

“The performances have been pre-recorded, so we have been able to add captioning and a British Sign Language Interpreter to make them more accessible. I’m so excited to be working with these fantastic artists and hope our audiences enjoy their work – and as we all know, your own sofa will always be comfier than seats in any theatre!”

The season begins on Friday May 22 at 7pm with David Gant performing his chosen selection of poetry, monologues and original writing, in his engaging, enigmatic style. On May 23, Edalia Day, fresh from touring her comedy spoken word around the UK, will present a 30-minute set of comedy songs and poetry. Playing banjo, ukulele and guitar, Edalia tackles videogame violence, fighting off marriage proposals, and the tragedy of being a teenage classical guitarist at a house party.

Performances are free to watch and will last up to 30 minutes. The Garage Trust would like to thank Arts Council England for its support to the organisation and

the Lockdown Lounge Programme.

The first season of Lockdown Lounge events are as follows:

David Gant: Friday May 22 at 7pm

Edalia Day: Saturday May 23 at 9pm

Lewis Buxton: Friday May 29 at 9pm

Tom Clutterbuck: Saturday May 30 at 9pm

Molly Naylor: Friday June 5 at 9pm

Finn Doherty: Saturday June 6 at 7pm

Katie-Anna Whiting: Friday June 12 at 7pm

Any changes will be updated on www.thegarage.org.uk

