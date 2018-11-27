Search

The Full Monty, Theatre Royal, Norwich review

27 November, 2018 - 09:59
The cast of The Full Monty in the queue at the job centre. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

The cast of The Full Monty in the queue at the job centre. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Its fun and heartfelt storyline made it one of the classic films of the 1990s: A bunch of down-and-out former steel workers in a destitute city band together to stage a strip show in the hopes of saving their livelihoods, families, and ultimately themselves.

The Full Monty, (L-R) Joe Gill, James Redmond, Kai Owen, Gary Lucy, Louis Emerick and Andrew Dunn. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre RoyalThe Full Monty, (L-R) Joe Gill, James Redmond, Kai Owen, Gary Lucy, Louis Emerick and Andrew Dunn. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

And thankfully the laughs, warmth, camaraderie and music which made the movie so memorable are preserved in Simon Beaufoy’s stage adaption.

The cast is a roll call of British soaps including Gary Lucy from Hollyoaks, Louis Emerick from Brookside and Joe Gill from Emmerdale, and although there are no real standouts they present a strong ensemble.

The ‘comic relief’ role present in so many of today’s plays gets pretty well divvied up amongst almost everyone on stage, and the laughs come thick and fast as the lads steam through troubled waters including an attempted suicide, a child custody battle, depression and body image, towards the big performance where they’ve promised to go the ‘full Monty’.

Runs until Saturday, December 1. Visit theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk for more details.

