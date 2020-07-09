Search

The Drive-in Experience coming to Norfolk with cinema, comedy and music

09 July, 2020 - 11:28
The Drive-in Experience is heading to Norfolk and will run from midday over four days with cinema, music, live music, games and more Picture: Supplied

Archant

Enjoy blockbuster films, comedy and live music from the comfort of you car at the Drive-in Experience which is heading to two Norfolk locations.

The Drive-in Experience will include live music shows and DJ sets Picture: SuppliedThe Drive-in Experience will include live music shows and DJ sets Picture: Supplied

The event is touring East Anglia and runs over four days in each location, which includes Taverham Hall, near Norwich, from August 13 to 16 and Euston Park, near Thetford, from August 20 to 23.

Both will show The Lego Movie 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog and at Taverham Hall there will also be Scream, Mary Poppins Returns and Grease and in Euston Park Mamma Mia, Dumbo and Rocketman.

The Drive-in Experience also aims to highlight local talent and comedian and Britain’s Got Talent star Ben Langley, who lives in Shimpling near Diss, and Norwich drag duo The Squirrels will appear at both.

The event runs over four days and is coming to locations near Norwich and Thetford Picture: SuppliedThe event runs over four days and is coming to locations near Norwich and Thetford Picture: Supplied

Other highlights include former N-Trance star Kelly Llorenna, in Taverham only, YouTube sensation Tiny Tim, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars tribute acts, a live game show with giveaways and DJ sets throughout the weekend.

It has been organised by Norwich promoter Elliot White who owns Out of Space Events that normally run retro-themed club nights in venues such as Epic Studios and OPEN Norwich.

Epic Studios will be providing all the technology for The Drive-in Experience, including a giant LED video wall.

Mr White said: “With the situation at the moment with coronavirus it has been vital for me to adapt, so I have come up with a variety show that runs across four days.

The Drive-in Experience is coming to Norfolk and includes cinema, comedy, live music and games Picture: SuppliedThe Drive-in Experience is coming to Norfolk and includes cinema, comedy, live music and games Picture: Supplied

“People buy a ticket per car for an individual event and it is contact-free with a show midday, late afternoon, early evening and late evening.

“We will also have food and drink and we are using local vendors, with options such as nachos, pizzas and burgers, and it can be ordered online and it will be delivered to your car.

“My background is in music so I wanted to bring people a show that wasn’t just one theme and supported local talent.”

Tickets cost £35 per car for up to five people, or £5 per extra person, and are on sale at driveinexperience.uk

