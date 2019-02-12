The Coral review: ‘One of the best live acts around’

The Coral perform at the Waterfront. Picture: Steve Hunt Picture: Steve Hunt

A packed Waterfront enjoyed a brilliant evening of career-spanning songs from Scouse indie band The Coral on Friday night.

After almost two decades in the business the band have built up a reputation as one of the best live acts around.

And deservedly so. I’ll admit to not owning any of their albums, but each time I’ve seen them live they’ve not disappointed.

And tonight is no different as they strike that perfect balance between playing quite a few of their new songs - and the classics people will always want to hear.

The success of the band is largely built on their diversity and this really comes across live.

One minute they’ll knock out the catchy, hook laden hits like Pass It On and In The Morning, the next they go into full-blown psychedelia mode with brilliant set closer Stormbreaker.

It also helps that after all these years the band still seem to be enjoying themselves. They chat readily to the crowd and don’t appear to be simply going through the motions.

It rubs off and by the time they finish with an excellent two song encore, closing with a triumphant Dreaming Of You nobody wants to leave.

