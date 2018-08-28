Search

Advanced search

Review: The Christmasaurus - a heart-warming festive tale about loneliness, friendship and dinosaurs

PUBLISHED: 09:01 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:01 20 December 2018

Belonging, loneliness, and over coming adversity in the face of disability is explored with humour and sensitivity in debut novel by musician Tom Fletcher.

The Christmasaurus is the debut novel by Tom Fletcher, better known as guitarist in pop band McFly. He has written children books ‘The Dinosaur that pooped’ series, with band mate Dougie Poynter, but this is Fletcher’s first solo, novel.

Written for a younger audience, but enjoyed by all, “This story starts, like all good stories, a long time ago. Not just a long time ago, a very, very, very long time ago. Squillions of years ago, in fact.”

The Christmasaurus follows the adventures of 10 year old, William Trundle, who was left wheelchair bound in an accident when he was younger, and the Christmasaurus, a blue and silver dinosaur who lives in the North Pole with Santa.

The novel opens at the end of dinosaurs and how the Christmasaurus came to be with Santa. It takes you on a journey though a North Pole that you haven’t heard before. Elves with names such as Snozzletrump and Starlump who only talk in  rhyme, Santa who has a vinyl-powered sleigh and a magical clocking devise involving candy canes.

Next we are introduced to dinosaur loving William and his Christmas obsessed dad, Bob and we delve into what live is like for the quirky pair, but all isn’t as it seems. Underneath their happy smiles, hides a desperate loneliness neither want to share with the other.

Fletcher unveils a character so well written that I haven’t felt a dislike for a character since JK Rowling wrote Proffessor Umbridge. Brenda Payne is a columniation of every bully you can imagine and any redeeming qualities seem well hidden, but this is a children’s book so it does end with a happily ever after.

A second villain is introduced, The Hunter, who has an animal kill list and when he see’s the Christmasaurus, his name goes right to the top. Cue a daring chase, a flight to the North Pole and the exposing of a family secret, this story will have your children on the edge of their beds until the very last page.

Being musically inclined, Tom Fletcher has made a 14 track CD to accompany a special musical edition of the book with indicators of when to play the songs when reading and a sequel ‘The Christmasaurus and the Winter Witch’ was announced Friday December 14

The Christmasaurus is out now and can be bought from Waterstones for £6.99.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Camden stab victim ‘had shot a man days earlier’, Old Bailey is told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Five year snail study delay to work on A47 Acle Straight would be ‘unacceptable’, says MP

The Acle Straight. Pic: Nick Butcher

Inmate charged with GBH following multiple attacks on prison staff

HMP Wayland. Picture: Ian Burt

Review: The Christmasaurus - a heart-warming festive tale about loneliness, friendship and dinosaurs

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists