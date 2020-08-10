Video

Owner of popular street food van opens taco shop

The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

The owner of a street food van that has built up a following across Norfolk is spicing up a seaside town by opening a shop selling Asian-inspired tacos and rice boxes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Justin Unsworth has opened The Cabin in Church Street in Cromer and since launching in July it has proved a hit with locals and visitors alike.

Mr Unsworth, 50, moved from London to Overstrand with his family in 2017, where his in-laws lived, as he wanted to bring up his son in the countryside.

Before that, he had spent his whole working life in contract catering and restaurants and in 2000 he opened Medcalf in Exmouth Market in Clerkenwell, London, with his friend.

The restaurant, located in a former butcher’s shop, served classic British food and Mr Unsworth ran that until 2012 when his business partner bought him out.

The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

He then ventured into street food with one of his chefs and launched Spit and Roast, which offered rotisserie and Louisiana-style buttermilk fried chicken.

READ MORE: It’s got the views - but is this pub worth travelling to for the food as well?

After five years, he moved to Norfolk and wanted to continue doing street food here so bought a vintage caravan in March 2018 which he gutted and refurbished.

Since then, he has toured the county with The Cabin, including festivals and pop-ups at pubs, and this summer he has been at the Street Food Market at The Pigs in Edgefied every Saturday.

The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Just like the van, he will be offering Asian-inspired dishes in the new Cromer shop and there will be three options, which can be served in tacos or a rice box.

Mr Unsworth said: “Cromer is on the up and it is a really good looking town and I like the vibe - I did a pop-up just before lockdown in Brook Street and it went well.

READ MORE: Fish and chip shop and tapas restaurant praised by critic Giles Coren

“I have always loved south-east Asian food and The Cabin puts this together with great Norfolk produce, we will have two meat and one vegan option in the shop and last week this was Cambodian pork, Sri Lankan chicken or Korean tofu, mushroom and seaweed.

The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

“It is the chance to try something new and interesting with food made from scratch and with passion and I also sell my homemade Korean hot sauce.”

The Cabin at 8a Church Street is open Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 7pm and Sundays 12pm to 6pm - follow @thecabinnorfolk on Instagram to see the weekly menus.

The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020