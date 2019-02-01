The second headline act has been announced for Red Rooster Festival 2019

The Red Rooster Festival parade at Euston Hall in Suffolk.

Red Rooster Festival have announced their second headline act for the 3-day music extravaganza at Euston Hall in Suffolk.

The Budos Band who are set to headline Saturday night at Red Rooster Festival 2019.

The annual festival, which is now in its sixth year, will return to Euston Hall in Suffolk from May 30 to June 1 and will showcase some of the best contemporary American-Roots artists and musicians.

It is swiftly becoming the go-to early summer event for those who wish to immerse themselves in a Deep South weekend experience of music, food and culture.

Organisers have announced the second wave of artists with The Budos Band billed to headline the festival on the Saturday night.

Formed in Brooklyn in 2005, they are an instrumental ensemble who describes their sound as “Afro-Soul”. Their sound combines afrobeat, funk, jazz, soul and rock to create something somewhat undefinable.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets who will headline the Friday night at Red Rooster Festival 2019.

Their tours have spanned the US, Canada, and Europe, playing at rock clubs and on large festival stages. At any given show, fans might see b-boys break dancing to the band’s funk and hip-hop beats, record junkies nodding their heads to the soul-infused melodies, metal heads thrashing to the dark and ominous guitar and bass riffs, and general music lovers who eagerly attend Budos shows.

They will be joining Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets who were announced at the back-end of last year as the Friday night headline act.

Nick Lowe, whose career has spanned over 40 years, has made his mark as a producer singer and songwriter with a catalogue of songs that many know and love.

His work as a producer is as notable as his work and a performer. He is responsible for producing some of the benchmark releases of punk and new wave including the Damned’s first single New Rose, Elvis Costello’s first five albums and the Pretenders’ 1978 debut single to name just a few.

Other acts that were announced:

Cedric Burnside, The Black Eyed Dogs, Sunny Ozell, J.D. Wilkes, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jarrod Dickenson, Birds of Chicago, Powersolo, John J Presley, Treetop Flyers, Orphan Colours, James & The Ultrasounds, Prinz Grizzley and Oh! Gunquit.

Previously announced acts:

Low Cut Connie, Dale Watson & His Lone Stars, Jesse Dayton, Errol Linton, William the Conqueror, and Joli Blon Cajun Band.

How much are the tickets?

Weekend tickets cost £69.50 + booking fee, Saturday tickets cost £50 + booking fee with kids tickets free for 12 years and under.

Family camping passes are available for £10 + booking fee, Caravan, camper and motorhome tickets are available for £55-£100 depending on the size of the vehicle and whether you require an electrical hook up point.

• For further information on ticket prices, visit the Red Rooster Festival website.