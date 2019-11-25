Line-up announced for The Big Nineties Festival in Norwich

The line-up has been revealed for The Big Nineties Festival in Norwich at the Norfolk Showground Picture: Getty Images shironosov

The Big Nineties Festival has been sweeping the nation and for its Norwich debut features some of the biggest stars of the decade.

Ben of Phats and Small performing during rehearsals for the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards, at London's Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Steve Butler/PA Images Ben of Phats and Small performing during rehearsals for the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards, at London's Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Steve Butler/PA Images

Dress up in dungarees and bucket hats for an unforgettable celebration of the nineties, which takes place at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, December 14.

The event was first announced on Facebook in early October, but until now the organisers have remained tight-lipped on the line-up.

The star-studded bill has now been revealed as Phats & Small, Urban Cookie Collective, Dario G and Leeroy Thornhill.

Dance music duo Phats & Small, which is composed of Jason Haywood and Russell Small, first formed in Brighton in 1998 and they are best known for their international hit Turn Around, which reached the number two spot in the UK charts.

Joining them will be dance band Urban Cookie Collective, behind 1993 anthem The Key, The Secret and they also had a top ten hit with Feels Like Heaven.

Leeroy Thornhill, founder member of the ground-breaking dance act Prodigy, is coming to Norwich Credit: Andrew Stuart/PA Images Leeroy Thornhill, founder member of the ground-breaking dance act Prodigy, is coming to Norwich Credit: Andrew Stuart/PA Images

Also performing is Dario G, which was previously a trio of DJs and they were behind 1997 song Sunchyme and Dream to Me, released in 2001.

Members Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer have since left the group and now Paul Spencer performs solo.

The final act is electronic music artist Leeroy Thornhill, who used to be the keyboard player for The Prodigy and he was also a rave dancer for the band.

He now DJs at venues across the UK and will bring his iconic dance moves to the Showground later this year.

The Big Nineties Festival organisers, promise attendees the chance to "relive the best parties of your life" and previous locations include Chelmsford, Colchester and Milton Keynes.

The Big Nineties Festival is coming to Norwich Picture: Getty Images The Big Nineties Festival is coming to Norwich Picture: Getty Images

The event, which is for over 18s, runs from 7pm until 12am and takes place in a big top tent and features a laser show and special effects.

You can purchase tickets at thebigninetiesfestival.co.uk/norwich and you can also register for a 50pc discount.