7 of the best dog-friendly hotels in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:52 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 04 March 2020

These are some of the best dog-friendly hotels in Norfolk, according to The Good Hotel Guide Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

From former windmills to luxury B&Bs, countryside and coast are on offer those who visit this historic and elegant part of the world, perfect for long walks and cosy relaxation accompanied by four-legged-friends.

Cley Windmill Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel GuideCley Windmill Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel Guide

Here are seven of the Good Hotel Guide's top dog-friendly hotels in Norfolk… 1. Cley Windmill, Cley-next-the-Sea

A completely unique B&B, Cley Windmill sits in a beautifully converted five-storey tower mill overlooking the River Glaven and reed beds. Cheerful and warm, each room has its own character and details such as a roll top bath in one room, while another is reached by a ladder. In these blissful surroundings, dogs are welcome to stay with their owners - one per room for a cosy and companionable stay.

Titchwell Manor Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel GuideTitchwell Manor Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel Guide

2. Titchwell Manor, Titchwell

With a log fire burning in the sitting room and looking over fields and marshland towards the sea, Titchwell Manor is a Victorian farmhouse that's been stylishly renovated with bold colours, patterned wallpaper and vintage furniture. Dogs are also welcome to these blissful surroundings, staying in select rooms at a charge of £10 per dog per night. They can also join guests for drinks or meals in the lounge and bar area.

The White Horse Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel GuideThe White Horse Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel Guide

3. The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

A family-run hotel gazing across tidal salt marshes to Scolt Head Island and the open sea, The White Horse has eight rooms and an intimate atmosphere. Delicious food is inspired and created on the basis of local ingredients and guests can pick up kippers or salmon from the smokehouse in the garden. Little wonder that dogs are also fans of staying here, welcome in garden rooms for £10 per night, and also in the bar.

Rose and Crown Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel GuideRose and Crown Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel Guide

4. The Rose and Crown, Snettisham

An award-winning pub with rooms in a picturesque village, The Rose and Crown is brimming with character and when the sun shines there's a beautiful beer garden to enjoy, which was once the village bowling green. Well-behaved dogs allowed in the bedrooms, bars and garden room, but not in dining areas. It's a destination known for its warm welcomes and hearty fare.

Dial House Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel GuideDial House Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel Guide

5. The Dial House, Reepham

A smart red brick building, The Dial House is a townhouse hotel with grand features and exceptional decor with a historic sense of travel. Choose Belle Époque Parisian Garret, Natural History or pretty China, each with a marble bathroom, roll-top bath, drench shower, a record-player and vinyl discs and homemade biscuits. Delightful touches include a small spa, cocktail bar, you can order a picnic hamper for a day at the beach, and you can buy a catalogue of antiques around the hotel. Dogs are welcome in their dog-friendly bedroom, The Print Room, equipped with a dog bed and bowls while the pastry chef makes dog biscuits in house.

Congham Hall Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel GuideCongham Hall Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel Guide

6. Congham Hall, Congham

Close to Sandringham, Congham Hall is a Georgian country house surrounded by lawns, orchards and woodland. They have a beautiful spa which includes plants from the herb garden in therapies. Meanwhile, in amongst all the luxury, there are dog-friendly garden rooms, which include a furnished terrace area, for a small charge of £10 per night. Dogs are greeted with a water bowl and treat, and are also welcome in the bar area but not in the main lounge, restaurant, kitchen or spa.

Magazine Wood Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel GuideMagazine Wood Credit: Supplied by the Good Hotel Guide

7. Magazine Wood, Hunstanton

Moments from the wild Norfolk coast, Magazine Wood is a chic B&B where each luxurious suite is light and airy and has its own entrance and terrace. Thoughtful extras add to the sense of ease and relaxation, from books and DVDs to a tablet computer which serves as online concierge to summon breakfast, download a newspaper or create a bespoke itinerary. You will find a well-stocked cupboard of cereals, fruit and croissants, while cooked breakfasts are ordered the night before. It's a tranquil retreat, and for those wishing to bring four legged friends, there's also a dog-friendly room available.

To book and view the special offers at these dog-friendly hotels visit goodhotelguide.com/best-dog-friendly-hotels/east-anglia

