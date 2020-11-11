Search

Advanced search

Hotel starts ‘posh drive-through’ as chef warns of ‘punishing’ lockdown rules

11 November, 2020 - 06:30
The Narnia Cakeaway afternoon tea from the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Photography

The Narnia Cakeaway afternoon tea from the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Photography

Archant

A Norwich restaurant and hotel has launched an afternoon tea drive-through takeaway, as it warns it will take just five per cent of its usual trade in the coming weeks amid punishing lockdown rules.

The Afternoon Cheese takeaway from the Assembly House. Photo: Steve Adams PhotographyThe Afternoon Cheese takeaway from the Assembly House. Photo: Steve Adams Photography

The Assembly House, on Theatre Street, will be serving its Narnia-themed Cakeaway afternoon tea, a savoury Afternoon Cheese tea, Richard Hughes’ ready meals, drinks and iced birthday cakes among other treats from the “posh drive-through”.

Customers will drive to the front door, open their boot and give their name, before staff place their order in the boot.

It comes as restaurants and pubs across the county once again adjust new restrictions, reverting to takeaways and deliveries in what has become a more competitive market since spring.

Richard Hughes, chef director, said it had been supported by The Assembly House Trust, the charity behind the venue, and customers, with many having changed their bookings to takeaways or gift vouchers.

The Assembly House at Christmas. Photo: Steve Adams PhotographyThe Assembly House at Christmas. Photo: Steve Adams Photography

But he said the constant adaptations were “incredibly punishing to the industry, the business and to staff”.

“We have had to adapt in order to survive but it is tough and we are looking at taking five per cent of what we would normally take over this period – and then we all face going straight into the traditionally quietest months for hospitality of January and February,” he said. “It feels particularly harsh that our industries such as ours are being penalised in what is, in effect, a half-lockdown in comparison to the first – watching small shops struggle as supermarkets are able to trade as usual is heartbreaking.

“The consensus amongst those of us that are closed is that if we can come back in December and salvage something of the Christmas season, we may have cause to have a little optimism. Without that reopening, lots of businesses will just go under.”

He urged people to remember the businesses they loved - be it a restaurant, pub, hairdresser, beauty salon, shop or gym - and find a way to support them.

The posh cheese on toast which will be available to take away from the Assembly House's new drive-through. Photo: Steve Adams PhotographyThe posh cheese on toast which will be available to take away from the Assembly House's new drive-through. Photo: Steve Adams Photography

“Now is the time to buy your takeaways and your gift vouchers, to support them on social media and to look after them so they can look after you in the future,” he said.

The drive-through will be open from Wednesday to Sunday. People can also collect in person or order delivery through the Norwich Urban Collective. Order from www.assemblyhouse.co.uk/cakeaway

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doorman forced to quit after ‘colossal punch’ fractured eye socket

David Aslett's injuries after he was assaulted by Dean Read. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Covid-19 latest: Broadland and South Norfolk reach new infection rate high

The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have recorded new highs. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

‘You can buy clothes from any garden centre’: shop owner demands to stay open in lockdown

Sarah Simonds, who owns Artichoke boutique in Swaffham. Pic: Simon Finlay/EDP

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I feel great, I really do’ - City number one hungry for more Holland caps

Daniel Farke has recently described City number one Tim Krul as the best keeper in the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Trains cancelled and replacement buses running after signal fault blocks lines

Trains between King's Lynn and Ely have been cancelled. Picture: Ian Burt

Hotel starts ‘posh drive-through’ as chef warns of ‘punishing’ lockdown rules

The Narnia Cakeaway afternoon tea from the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Photography