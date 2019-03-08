Search

Advanced search

Local band Telling Truths to perform at Lord Mayor's celebrations

PUBLISHED: 15:21 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 03 July 2019

Local alternative rock band Telling Truths. Picture: Supplied by Telling Truths

Local alternative rock band Telling Truths. Picture: Supplied by Telling Truths

Supplied by Telling Truths

Telling Truths, an alternative rock band from Norwich and Lowestoft, are set to preform as part of the Lord Mayor's celebrations this weekend.

Alongside other local acts The Caravan Club, Off License, The Lanes, Pink Lemonade and The Visitors, the five-piece group will perform on the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens as Sophie Little's radio show comes to life with BBC Introducing Norfolk.

"We are all really looking forward to playing to a new audience and to play with a lot of other great local bands," explain Telling Truths.

You may also want to watch:

"It is also really different experience for the band playing outside, we played outdoors at a festival earlier this summer and it's really enjoyable. The sun will be starting to go down during our set so it should be a very nice vibe - we can't wait!"

Telling Truths draw on influences from the likes of You Me At Six, Don Broco, PVRIS and Marmozets and have been described as 'alternative rock, chock full of big riffs, driving drums, powerful vocals and with instantly singable choruses'.

They have released two EPs to date with the first called Desires & Visions, which has a slightly darker feel, and their latest release In My Mind which has a more upbeat vibe. Both of these EPs are available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

- You can catch Telling Truths at 8pm on July 6 in Chapelfield Gardens with music set to start from 3pm

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in Tesco car park, inquest hears

Martin Hackett, 67, was found dead in the driving seat of his car at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco Extra carpark in November last year. Photo: Archant

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Knife-wielding gang mistakenly burst into Thorpe St Andrew home

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Restaurant hit with ‘situation’ that saw hygiene rating drop to one, inundated with messages of support

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. Worzals is confident about the future. Picture; WORZALS

King’s Lynn Town fixtures released: away day opener - then a big week at The Walks

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with his players at the first training session this week Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists