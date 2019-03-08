Local band Telling Truths to perform at Lord Mayor's celebrations

Local alternative rock band Telling Truths. Picture: Supplied by Telling Truths Supplied by Telling Truths

Telling Truths, an alternative rock band from Norwich and Lowestoft, are set to preform as part of the Lord Mayor's celebrations this weekend.

Alongside other local acts The Caravan Club, Off License, The Lanes, Pink Lemonade and The Visitors, the five-piece group will perform on the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens as Sophie Little's radio show comes to life with BBC Introducing Norfolk.

"We are all really looking forward to playing to a new audience and to play with a lot of other great local bands," explain Telling Truths.

"It is also really different experience for the band playing outside, we played outdoors at a festival earlier this summer and it's really enjoyable. The sun will be starting to go down during our set so it should be a very nice vibe - we can't wait!"

Telling Truths draw on influences from the likes of You Me At Six, Don Broco, PVRIS and Marmozets and have been described as 'alternative rock, chock full of big riffs, driving drums, powerful vocals and with instantly singable choruses'.

They have released two EPs to date with the first called Desires & Visions, which has a slightly darker feel, and their latest release In My Mind which has a more upbeat vibe. Both of these EPs are available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

- You can catch Telling Truths at 8pm on July 6 in Chapelfield Gardens with music set to start from 3pm