Comedian Robert White to bring Tank Top Tour to town

Comedian Robert White, who will perform at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: Steve Ullathorne www.steveullathorne.com

He wowed the judges and viewers with his comedy routines on Britain’s Got Talent.

And now Robert White is set to bring a suitcase full of his trademark vests and lots of fun to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

After impressing with his fast-paced comedy style, which saw him make the finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, he will entertain the Lowestoft audience on Friday, March 1 at 7.30pm.

With his brilliant timing, stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery proving popular with the viewers as he won the hearts of the British public, this is an evening not to be missed.

His hilarious routines have also received more than six million views on YouTube winning him legions of fans across the UK and beyond.

Tickets for his show at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft are available from the box office on 01502 533200 or via www.marinatheatre.co.uk

