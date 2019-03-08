Video

'I've seen them 23 times in two years' - meet the Take That superfans camped at Carrow Road

Allegiance in ink, Take That fans outside Carrow Road show off their tattoo's of the boys. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The Greatest Day was also the longest day for Take That fans who queued from the early hours to get the best spot at the concert.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bubbles and Barlow. Sandra Shand and Sue Oliver enjoy a tipple while waiting in the queue to enter Carrow Road for the Take That concert. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bubbles and Barlow. Sandra Shand and Sue Oliver enjoy a tipple while waiting in the queue to enter Carrow Road for the Take That concert. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

From tattooed song lyrics to Take That phone cases, camping and a diet of gin and takeaway pizza is worth it for superfans if it means getting to the front at Carrow Road.

More than 100 fans pitched up at the stadium on Wednesday night to make sure they were at the front of the barrier to see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald with 500 queue jump wristbands up for grabs.

But even that was a little late for the group's most devoted followers with the earliest gig-goers arriving at 4pm on Tuesday.

Suebee Wild, 47, from Hereford, was the first in line with friends she has met through Take That fan groups on Facebook.

Take That fans outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium prior to their gig on Thursday evening. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Take That fans outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium prior to their gig on Thursday evening. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mrs Wild has followed the band since the start and even has a photo of her and Gary on her phone case when he invited her up on stage and serenaded her to A Million Love Songs at a Birmingham concert.

Mrs Wild said: "I arrived on Tuesday afternoon because I wanted to try and bag the best spot near the stage.

"I was devastated when they split up in 1996 and locked myself in my bedroom and my husband thought it was because I had PMT.

"The next day he took me out for a meal and I proposed and two kids later the rest is history.

Suebee Wild, 47 from Hereford has been queuing outside Carrow Road since Tuesday to try and get a prime view of Take That at their concert on Thursday night. Picture: Neil Didsbury Suebee Wild, 47 from Hereford has been queuing outside Carrow Road since Tuesday to try and get a prime view of Take That at their concert on Thursday night. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Mr Barlow is my favourite as he is an incredible songwriter and very easy on the eye and is lovely with his fans.

"There is a lovely atmosphere here and as much as we love the band it is the friendships that have been made.

"Morrisons has been a good help and we ordered pizza to the queue last night and this will be our 11th show on this tour - I could never get bored or enough of Take That."

You may also want to watch:

Fellow fan Meral Dawe, 42, from Scarborough, is also looking forward to her first Take That stadium gig and shared her thoughts on former member Robbie Williams.

She is staying at the nearby Holiday Inn for the concert and is taking it in turns with friends to freshen up and get food.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

"When I turned 18 I got a dolphin tattoo done as Mark Owen has one but I have now moved onto Gary as he is just so adorable and has matured with age.

"He makes sure everyone has photos and if you are struggling as you're nervous he will take it and to think Gary Barlow has touched your mobile is an achievement in itself.

Lauren Bryant, 21 from Norwich has been queuing since the early hours of Thursday morning to get close to her idols Take That when they play at Carrow Road. Picture: Neil Didsbury Lauren Bryant, 21 from Norwich has been queuing since the early hours of Thursday morning to get close to her idols Take That when they play at Carrow Road. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Take That fans have mixed views on Robbie but my personal one is I'm glad he isn't on the Odyssey tour as he can overpower the others as the Progress tour felt like the Robbie Williams Show.

"I have nothing against him and he has his own showmanship but he doesn't fit in Take That anymore.

"I cannot wait as this is my first stadium tour with a barrier and I've never had that eye to eye bit."

Lauren Bryant, 21, from Norwich arrived at Carrow Road at 4pm on Wednesday and this gig will be extra special for her.

"I was low key into them my whole life but it wasn't until I saw them in Norwich last time it spiralled out of control and now I've seen them 23 times in two years and this is my fifth time on this tour.

"It is the same setlist but the show changes every night with a different energy and dynamic and it gets better and better and it is my happy place.

"I love Mark Owen and how much of a showman he is and I dress up as him with a moustache which he spotted in Milton Keynes and Southampton and had a laugh on stage.

"I'm going full pelt for Norwich with a wig and I am cross dressing - I love him so much I'm becoming him."

The 52-date Odyssey tour features all their chart-topping hits across three decades and the band have recreated the album artwork as a life-size 30 tonne, 35 metre diameter sphere which takes centre stage throughout the show.

Make sure to tweet us your photographs of Take That at Carrow Road @EDP24 and @EveningNews