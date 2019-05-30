Video

Pop royalty Lulu makes special appearance at Take That's Norwich gig

Singer Lulu with her OBE Credit: Kisty Wigglesworth/PA PA Archive/PA Images

There was plenty to shout about as Take That returned to Carrow Road as popstar Lulu made a cameo.

Lulu Credit: Peter Jordan/PA Lulu Credit: Peter Jordan/PA

The star emerged out of the giant sphere that took centre stage throughout the show and treated the audience to a few lines of Shout.

She then joined Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald on stage for Relight My Fire which she sung the original guest vocals on.

They were also joined by Invidia Voices based in Norwich who were chosen for the gig by Take That's management after they watched videos of the choir on YouTube.

Ahead of the show, Lulu posted a picture of Take That and support act Rick Astley on Instagram and wrote: "How lucky am I to tour with these amazing guys for past few months.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I love being on the road especially when after all these years we all still love what we do.

"Gonna be sad when it ends."

Relight My Fire was released in 1993 and spent two weeks at the top of the charts and was one of 12 number ones from the trio.

The singer, who celebrated her 70th birthday in November, has performed with Take That on all the shows of the 52-date tour so far.

Lulu is the only British female solo artists to appear in the charts for the past five decades and her hits include a cover of the Isley Brothers' Shout she recorded aged 15 and The Boat That I Row, written by Neil Diamond.

She was also one of the four join winners of the 1968 Eurovision Song Contest with Boom Bang-a-Bang.

In 2000 she was made an OBE by the Queen and in 2011 took part in Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Brendan Cole.

