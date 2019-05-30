Search

Advanced search

Video

Pop royalty Lulu makes special appearance at Take That's Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 23:25 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:36 30 May 2019

Singer Lulu with her OBE Credit: Kisty Wigglesworth/PA

Singer Lulu with her OBE Credit: Kisty Wigglesworth/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

There was plenty to shout about as Take That returned to Carrow Road as popstar Lulu made a cameo.

Lulu Credit: Peter Jordan/PALulu Credit: Peter Jordan/PA

The star emerged out of the giant sphere that took centre stage throughout the show and treated the audience to a few lines of Shout.

She then joined Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald on stage for Relight My Fire which she sung the original guest vocals on.

They were also joined by Invidia Voices based in Norwich who were chosen for the gig by Take That's management after they watched videos of the choir on YouTube.

Ahead of the show, Lulu posted a picture of Take That and support act Rick Astley on Instagram and wrote: "How lucky am I to tour with these amazing guys for past few months.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I love being on the road especially when after all these years we all still love what we do.

"Gonna be sad when it ends."

Relight My Fire was released in 1993 and spent two weeks at the top of the charts and was one of 12 number ones from the trio.

The singer, who celebrated her 70th birthday in November, has performed with Take That on all the shows of the 52-date tour so far.

Lulu is the only British female solo artists to appear in the charts for the past five decades and her hits include a cover of the Isley Brothers' Shout she recorded aged 15 and The Boat That I Row, written by Neil Diamond.

She was also one of the four join winners of the 1968 Eurovision Song Contest with Boom Bang-a-Bang.

In 2000 she was made an OBE by the Queen and in 2011 took part in Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Brendan Cole.

Tweet us your pictures of Take That at Carrow Road @EDP24 and @EveningNews

You may also want to watch:

Related articles

Most Read

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Norwich review: An unforgettable ride down memory lane

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Pop royalty Lulu makes special appearance at Take That’s Norwich gig

Singer Lulu with her OBE Credit: Kisty Wigglesworth/PA

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

‘He spotted something crawling across my arm’ - Couple’s disgust at Norfolk hotel rife with bed bugs

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

Road reopens after crash in Norwich

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists