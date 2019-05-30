Search

'We love a loud crowd' - Take That celebrate Norwich return

PUBLISHED: 10:22 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 31 May 2019

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

Take That have thanked fans for a 'beautiful evening' as their Odyssey greatest hits tour landed in Norwich on Thursday night.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald returned to Carrow Road to perform for 28,000 fans, two years after their Wonderland tour came to the stadium.

The show celebrated their chart-topping back catalogue of hits including Greatest Day, Never Forget and slowed down version of 1993 hit Pray.

The latest album and tour celebrate their 30th anniversary and the trio all posted about the gig on their personal Instagram pages following the show.

Gary Barlow posted: "Thank you Norwich for a beautiful Thursday evening.

"You know we love a loud crowd."

Mark Owen posted a selection of images including their final bow and the giant sphere that took centre stage throughout the show.

He wrote: "Norwich it was so good to see you again!

"Thank you for singing and dancing with us over on the East side! A beautiful evening."

Howard Donald also posted on his social media with lyrics from 2007 single Rule the World: "You've saved my soul, don't leave me now, don't leave me now."

"Norwich, hello and goodbye again! The visit was way too short yet again."

Fans also posted how much they enjoyed Take That's return to the city on social media.

Georgina Burrage tweeted: "Fantastic show at Norwich last night. Take That you are superb... we had an absolute blast!"

Becky Kelm tweeted: "Most epic concert in Norwich last night.

"Well worth going with a damaged knee and dancing all night. Thanks for a great night. You guys rule."

