Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan Archant

If you don’t have the patience to wait until the concert then you’re in luck as the setlist for Take That’s Greatest Hits tour has been revealed.

Take That fans queue for the 2017 concert Credit: Denise Bradley Take That fans queue for the 2017 concert Credit: Denise Bradley

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald kicked off their 52-date UK tour at the Sheffield Arena on Friday night.

The trio treated fans to their huge back catalogue of hits and there was even a surprise performance from Lulu who sang her song Shout and then joined the boys on Relight My Fire.

Take That head to Carrow Road in Norwich on Thursday May 30 and they are back at the stadium by popular demand after two unforgettable shows in June 2017.

The tour coincides with the release of greatest hits album Odyssey and celebrates all their hits across three decades.

The support act for the tour is 80s chart-topper Rick Astley, best known for hit single Never Gonna Give You Up.

The concert is also part of plans to turn Carrow Road into a multi-purpose venue with plans to hold two concerts a year.

Although the setlist for the Carrow concert is subject to change, this is what the setlist was at the Sheffield Arena show.

So if you don’t like spoilers, look away now.

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Take That Greatest Hits Live tour setlist:

• Greatest Day

• It Only Takes a Minute

• These Days

Take That first night at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Antony Kelly Take That first night at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Antony Kelly

• Could It Be Magic

• Everything Changes

• Out of Our Heads

• A Million Love Songs

• Sure

• Love Ain’t Here Anymore

• Spin

• Cry (Sigma cover)

• Said It All

• How Deep Is Your Love?

• Patience

• The Flood

• Back for Good

• Get Ready for It

• Everlasting

• Giants

• Shine

• Never Forget

• Relight My Fire

• Babe

• Pray

• Rule the World

The UK tour runs until June 8 and other venues include Manchester Arena, The O2 Arena and Milton Keynes Stadium.

Take That tickets are still available to buy on See Tickets and Ticketmaster and you can purchase hospitality packages on the Norwich City website.