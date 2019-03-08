Video

Take That Greatest Hits concert to be live-streamed in UK cinemas

Take That live Credit: Andrew Whitton © Andrew Whitton 2015

If you haven’t managed to get tickets to Take That’s Norwich concert then you’re in luck as you can still see the trio on the big screen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are back on the road this summer, performing in 12 cities across the UK for a Greatest Hits tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the last date of the tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 8 will be screened at 600 cinemas across the country.

The concert, which will be streamed from 8pm, will see the band perform some of their biggest hits from the past three decades including Pray, Back for Good and Never Forget and there will also be exclusive cinema content.

Take That said: “We’re so excited to be able to bring all our fans together for the last night of our UK tour - it’s going to be a really special night for us.

Take That live Credit: Andrew Whitton Take That live Credit: Andrew Whitton

“To have cinema audiences all around the UK and Ireland joining us here in Cardiff will be incredible - we can’t wait. See you all really soon!”

Earlier in the tour, Take That will be performing at Carrow Road in Norwich on Thursday May 30 following two unforgettable shows at the stadium in 2017 so the screening will give fans the chance to relive The Greatest Day.

The support act for the concert will be 80s legend Rick Astley - best known for hit single Never Gonna Give You Up.

Tickets to the cinema screening go on sale on Friday March 15 at takethat.com/livecinema

