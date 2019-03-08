Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Take That Greatest Hits concert to be live-streamed in UK cinemas

PUBLISHED: 13:31 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 12 March 2019

Take That live Credit: Andrew Whitton

Take That live Credit: Andrew Whitton

© Andrew Whitton 2015

If you haven’t managed to get tickets to Take That’s Norwich concert then you’re in luck as you can still see the trio on the big screen.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are back on the road this summer, performing in 12 cities across the UK for a Greatest Hits tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the last date of the tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 8 will be screened at 600 cinemas across the country.

The concert, which will be streamed from 8pm, will see the band perform some of their biggest hits from the past three decades including Pray, Back for Good and Never Forget and there will also be exclusive cinema content.

Take That said: “We’re so excited to be able to bring all our fans together for the last night of our UK tour - it’s going to be a really special night for us.

Take That live Credit: Andrew WhittonTake That live Credit: Andrew Whitton

“To have cinema audiences all around the UK and Ireland joining us here in Cardiff will be incredible - we can’t wait. See you all really soon!”

Earlier in the tour, Take That will be performing at Carrow Road in Norwich on Thursday May 30 following two unforgettable shows at the stadium in 2017 so the screening will give fans the chance to relive The Greatest Day.

The support act for the concert will be 80s legend Rick Astley - best known for hit single Never Gonna Give You Up.

Tickets to the cinema screening go on sale on Friday March 15 at takethat.com/livecinema

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Student revealed suicidal thoughts before he went missing

Nick Sadler had suffered with mental health problems for several years, his family said. Picture: Will Sadler

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Most Read

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Norwich City v Hull City - Press Conference LIVE

Kenny McLean has started Norwich City's last four Championship matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB

Renowned husband and wife restaurant owners reveal new plans after selling up

Starting up a new business: Jayne and Nigel Raffles. Pic: Archant.

‘Real and inspiring memories’: More than 1,000 children enjoy educational workshops

More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured are East Point Academy students engaging with wind energy. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists