All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

Take That fans had an evening they will never forget as the trio made a triumphant return to Carrow Road.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The fun started on Tuesday for superfans of the group with the earliest gig-goers arriving two days before the concert.

Hundreds of people camped overnight on Wednesday to make sure they got the closest spot to Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald with 500 queue jump wristbands up for grabs.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Excitement built throughout the afternoon as The Village opened in front of the south stand with stalls serving everything from duck wraps to prosecco.

The stadium opened at 5pm with 28,000 fans filling the ground and 80s support act Rick Astley warmed the crowd up for the main event.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That then took to the stage and began with 2008 hit Greatest Day which was the lead single from fifth studio album The Circus.

The concert featured all their chart-topping hits across three decades after the release of the Odyssey compilation album in November last year.

Bubbles and Barlow. Sandra Shand and Sue Oliver enjoy a tipple while waiting in the queue to enter Carrow Road for the Take That concert. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bubbles and Barlow. Sandra Shand and Sue Oliver enjoy a tipple while waiting in the queue to enter Carrow Road for the Take That concert. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The band have recreated the album artwork as a life-size 30 tonne, 35 metre diameter sphere which takes centre stage throughout the show.

Whereas last time around the stage was constructed in the middle of the pitch, this year it was at the Barclay end with standing and seating tickets available for fans.

Suebee Wild, 47 from Hereford has been queuing outside Carrow Road since Tuesday to try and get a prime view of Take That at their concert on Thursday night. Picture: Neil Didsbury Suebee Wild, 47 from Hereford has been queuing outside Carrow Road since Tuesday to try and get a prime view of Take That at their concert on Thursday night. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Take That Odyssey tour runs over 52 dates across the UK and the next stop is the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on June 1.

Take That fans outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium prior to their gig on Thursday evening. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Take That fans outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium prior to their gig on Thursday evening. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Allegiance in ink, Take That fans outside Carrow Road show off their tattoo's of the boys. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Allegiance in ink, Take That fans outside Carrow Road show off their tattoo's of the boys. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

