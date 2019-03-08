Search

Advanced search

Gallery

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 22:07 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:49 30 May 2019

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

Take That fans had an evening they will never forget as the trio made a triumphant return to Carrow Road.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The fun started on Tuesday for superfans of the group with the earliest gig-goers arriving two days before the concert.

Hundreds of people camped overnight on Wednesday to make sure they got the closest spot to Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald with 500 queue jump wristbands up for grabs.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Excitement built throughout the afternoon as The Village opened in front of the south stand with stalls serving everything from duck wraps to prosecco.

The stadium opened at 5pm with 28,000 fans filling the ground and 80s support act Rick Astley warmed the crowd up for the main event.

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That then took to the stage and began with 2008 hit Greatest Day which was the lead single from fifth studio album The Circus.

The concert featured all their chart-topping hits across three decades after the release of the Odyssey compilation album in November last year.

Bubbles and Barlow. Sandra Shand and Sue Oliver enjoy a tipple while waiting in the queue to enter Carrow Road for the Take That concert. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBubbles and Barlow. Sandra Shand and Sue Oliver enjoy a tipple while waiting in the queue to enter Carrow Road for the Take That concert. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The band have recreated the album artwork as a life-size 30 tonne, 35 metre diameter sphere which takes centre stage throughout the show.

Whereas last time around the stage was constructed in the middle of the pitch, this year it was at the Barclay end with standing and seating tickets available for fans.

Suebee Wild, 47 from Hereford has been queuing outside Carrow Road since Tuesday to try and get a prime view of Take That at their concert on Thursday night. Picture: Neil DidsburySuebee Wild, 47 from Hereford has been queuing outside Carrow Road since Tuesday to try and get a prime view of Take That at their concert on Thursday night. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Take That Odyssey tour runs over 52 dates across the UK and the next stop is the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on June 1.

Make sure to tweet us your photographs of Take That at Carrow Road @EDP24 and @EveningNews

Take That fans outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium prior to their gig on Thursday evening. Picture: Ella WilkinsonTake That fans outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium prior to their gig on Thursday evening. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Allegiance in ink, Take That fans outside Carrow Road show off their tattoo's of the boys. Picture: Ella WilkinsonAllegiance in ink, Take That fans outside Carrow Road show off their tattoo's of the boys. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany WalesHundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany WalesHundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

Hundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany WalesHundreds of Take That fans camped overnight near Carrow Road to secure priority wrist bands for the Norwich gig tonight. Photo: Bethany Wales

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Take That fans outside Carrow Road ahead of the bands Norwich show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTake That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

Related articles

Most Read

Road reopens after crash in Norwich

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘He spotted something crawling across my arm’ - Couple’s disgust at Norfolk hotel rife with bed bugs

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

Road reopens after crash in Norwich

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists