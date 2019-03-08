Search

Tickets for Take That's Norwich gig still available

PUBLISHED: 12:09 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 16 May 2019

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Archant

There are still ways to get your hands on Take That tickets and have the greatest day at Carrow Road.

The iconic band will perform at Norwich City's stadium on Thursday, May 30 and if you haven't got tickets yet, then there's still time.

Official routes advertised on NCFC's website include ticketmaster, where resale tickets are on sale from £80 to £241 and official platinum tickets cost £170 to £180.

The club also links to gigsandtours, and eventim, where there are tickets on sale from around £60 to £108.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Late night bus schedule revealed for Take That gig in Norwich

Tickets are also still available on face value resale site Twickets from £65 to £108.

Fans are also selling their tickets on websites such as Ebay, Viagogo and Gumtree - but purchasing resale tickets from these sites can set you back far above the original ticket price.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gates at the concert open at 5.30pm with the trio due on stage around 8.30pm after a warm up by 80s star Rick Astley at 7.30pm.

The gig will be a return to Carrow Road for Take That, who played the stadium to a sold out crowd in 2017.

