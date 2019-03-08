Video

Arrive early to avoid delays - club's message to concert-goers ahead of Take That's return

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell. Picture: Tony Thrussell Tony Thrussell

Concert-goers heading to Take That's show in Norwich next week have been urged to arrive as early as possible to avoid delays.

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

The band is set to return to Carrow Road next Thursday, May 30, as part of their 30th anniversary UK tour, after two performances in the city in 2017.

And with 28,000 people expected to pack into the stadium, Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell has encouraged people to arrive as early as possible.

"We have got heightened security measures in place, as well as searches for everyone's health and safety," he said.

"We encourage people to turn up as early as they can to stop a bottleneck on the gate, but we do appreciate people have commitments such as work they have to take into account."

Take That's Wonderland show at Carrow Road on June 15. Clare Harvey and Natalie Jurascheck. Take That's Wonderland show at Carrow Road on June 15. Clare Harvey and Natalie Jurascheck.

He said the Village, in front of the south stand, would be open throughout the afternoon, with the stadium opening from 5pm.

Rick Astley performing at Thetford Forest. Photo: Lee Blanchflower. Rick Astley performing at Thetford Forest. Photo: Lee Blanchflower.

Support act Rick Astley is due to come on stage at 7.30pm, but Mr Kensell said it was always hard to pin down exact timings, adding that there would not be much of a gap between Astley and Take That.

People have been advised not to bring anything larger than an A4 piece of paper as a bag.

And he said the club had "liaised closely" with transport provides to ensure enough services were in place when the show ends at 10.30pm.

"When you have a football match, most people are familiar with their journey and timings, but it's a different demographic for a concert," he said.

Take That perform Wonderland concert at Carrow Road **Pictures cannot be useed after 5th Novemeber 2017** **Pictures can only be used in the Eastern Daily Press** ** These pictures cannot be syndicated, reproduced as posters or merchandise either to be sold, distributed, free or otherwise exploitedin any manner whatsoever** Take That perform Wonderland concert at Carrow Road **Pictures cannot be useed after 5th Novemeber 2017** **Pictures can only be used in the Eastern Daily Press** ** These pictures cannot be syndicated, reproduced as posters or merchandise either to be sold, distributed, free or otherwise exploitedin any manner whatsoever**

"We have approached all the transport authorities to make sure they have put on additional services."

He said the show was likely to have "massive differences" from 2017's Wonderland tour, when 30,000 people attended.

"The stage was in the round, but this year it is in the Barclay end," he said. "It's very, very different from a staging perspective.

Take That perform Wonderland concert at Carrow Road **Pictures cannot be useed after 5th Novemeber 2017** **Pictures can only be used in the Eastern Daily Press** ** These pictures cannot be syndicated, reproduced as posters or merchandise either to be sold, distributed, free or otherwise exploitedin any manner whatsoever** Take That perform Wonderland concert at Carrow Road **Pictures cannot be useed after 5th Novemeber 2017** **Pictures can only be used in the Eastern Daily Press** ** These pictures cannot be syndicated, reproduced as posters or merchandise either to be sold, distributed, free or otherwise exploitedin any manner whatsoever**

"With it being a greatest hits tour, it's going to be anthem after anthem, compared to the previous show which was more about the album itself."

The show is part of the club's drive to make use of the stadium outside the football season.

"To be a self-sustainable club we must stretch what we do," he said. "That means utilising every opportunity, the car park, the bowl, the stadium.

"As a result of that we have the concert on Thursday and on Sunday we have [Grant Holt's wrestling event], which epitomises what we are trying to do."

And he said Norwich's promotion to the Premier League - which has fewer matches than the Championship - would only boost their plans.

Meanwhile, a Norwich pub will be getting into the Take That spirit with a pre-show party.

The Rose Inn, on Queens Road, will hold the event on Thursday, offering 10pc off drinks for ticket-holders.

Landlady Dawn Hopkins said: "We had a 'before' party last time Take That played at Carrow Rd, and it was great fun.

"The atmosphere was brilliant, so we are really happy to be hosting it again."

The pub will be playing Take That hits during the day, and offering food before the show.

- As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still around 200 tickets still available for Take That's concert, after a change in layout freed up roughly 500 extra.

- You can call 01603 721902 or visit the Carrow Road ticket office in person to buy.