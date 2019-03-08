Search

New BBC makeover show wants Norfolk participants

PUBLISHED: 16:39 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 24 July 2019

Rylan Clark-Neal will host new BBC makeover show You Are What You Wear. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Rylan Clark-Neal will host new BBC makeover show You Are What You Wear. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

A new BBC makeover show hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal is looking for Norfolk participants.

The show, which is called You Are What You Wear, is an opportunity for those who struggle to work with their size and shape to receive a fashion makeover by top stylists.

Producers are looking for people across the country of all ages and walks of life who are "stuck in a rut" with their wardrobe to experience a completely new look.

The casting stage will be open for a few weeks and filming is due to begin in the first two weeks of September.

To apply or nominate someone you know email makeover@multistory.tv

