Video

Norfolk companies to host 24-hour celebrity fundraiser for NHS

Jo Wood, Neil Fox and Katie Price who are taking part in the NHS Superheroes and Stars Unite 24-hour celebrity fundraiser. Picture: Andrew Matthews/Ian West/PA Andrew Matthews/Ian West/PA

Two Norfolk companies have joined forces to organise a 24-hour fundraiser for the NHS and they’ve secured a star-studded bill including Kerry Katona and Katie Price.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event has been organised by magician Sean Alexander in collaboration with Connections Entertainment, who are both based in Norfolk Picture: Sean Alexander The event has been organised by magician Sean Alexander in collaboration with Connections Entertainment, who are both based in Norfolk Picture: Sean Alexander

Illusionist and magician Sean Alexander, who lives in Costessey, runs his own production company and has teamed up with event planners Connections Entertainment, based at the Scottow Enterprise Park on the former RAF Coltishall site, to organises Superheroes and Stars Unite.

The 24-hour event will broadcast live from 9am this Saturday, April 25 and run until 9am on Sunday, April 26 and will be an entertainment extravaganza with plenty of celebrity guests and top local talent.

Famous faces confirmed so far are Katie Price, Kerry Katona, Michelle Heaton, Fazer from N-Dubz, The Dreamboys, Lance Corporal Richard Jones, Neil Fox, Brad Moore, Alexandra and Lukasz from Dancing on Ice and Jo Wood.

READ MORE: Les Dennis insists he didn’t defy lockdown to graffiti name in Norwich

Superheroes and Stars Unite raises money for NHS frontline workers and runs from 24 hours from 9am on Saturday to 9am on Sunday (April 25 to 26) Superheroes and Stars Unite raises money for NHS frontline workers and runs from 24 hours from 9am on Saturday to 9am on Sunday (April 25 to 26)

Mr Alexander said: “I was speaking with Darren Flynn at Connections Entertainment and we wanted to do something online to entertain people and also raise money for frontline workers and had this idea of an epic, 24-hour marathon and it has grown from there.

“We have worked with celebrity publicist Kirsty Shaw-Rayner at Chase Communications to secure acts.

“Kerry Katona will be singing with her daughters, Katie Price will be doing lockdown looks, the Dreamboys will become the Clean Boys and use anti-bacterial gel instead of baby oil, Neil Fox will be counting down the top ten lockdown hits and Jo Wood, who lost her brother to coronavirus, will be doing an inspirational poem - we have over 50 acts and growing.

READ MORE: Captain Tom Moore thanks Norfolk cartoonist for ‘incredible’ tribute

“We wanted to give something back to NHS workers putting their lives at risk for us all while we are sat at home in lockdown.”

All funds raised this weekend will go to NHS Charities Together, who support staff across the UK.

You can see the broadcast live from 9am on Saturday on the ‘NHS Stars Unite’ Facebook page.