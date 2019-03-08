Sundown organisers celebrate record year with 22,000 festival-goers
PUBLISHED: 19:34 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 01 September 2019
Archant 2019
As the sun sets on the Norfolk Showground for one of the final festivals of the summer, the organisers reflect on a record-breaking year.
There was a busy start to Sundown this year, as festival bosses decided to open the campsite early on Friday after large crowds queued in the morning to get the best spot.
The first night kicked off in style with an opening party featuring Norwich-born DJ Sigala, whose hits include Came Here For Love and Lullaby, Macky Gee and a silent disco.
The sun shone as music fans entered the main arena, in a sea of braids and bucket hats, on Saturday and the afternoon got off to a lively start with upcoming star NOT3S getting the crowd jumping with hits including Addison Lee, Sit Back Down and My Lover.
It was all about girl power in the evening as the crowd danced to Mabel's set, with chart-topping songs such as Mad Love and Don't Call Me Up, and headliner Anne-Marie made a triumphant return to the city following her sell-out LCR show in June, which even featured video messages from Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.
READ MORE: All the pictures from Sunday at Sundown Festival
The forecasted rain held off on day two and attendees were treated to an early afternoon set from Example who got the party started and after rapper Stefflon Don cancelled due to illness, Becky Hill was announced as a last minute replacement and was on top form.
Tinie Tempah will bring Sundown 2019 to a close on the main stage and fans can expect an electrifying headline set with songs such as Frisky, Girls Like and his Earthquake collaboration with Labrinth.
READ MORE: All the pictures from Saturday at Sundown Festival
Festival-goers also enjoyed fairground rides, food stalls, with everything from donuts to duck wraps, and a McNuggets stand where they could get free chicken nuggets by taking a picture in the photo booth.
There was also plenty of talent across the other three stages, The Nest, Mystree and The Castle, including Sam Divine, MK and Andy C.
A spokesman for Sundown Festival said: "It's been an amazing eighth Sundown with Saturday seeing a record 22,000 people on-site.
"Highlights came from Jax Jones' high energy show and the new queen of pop, Anne-Marie who closed off the main stage on Saturday.
READ MORE: Anne-Marie, Sundown Festival review: A pop masterclass which celebrated individuality
"A sun-kissed Sunday afternoon with Example and Ella Eyre has already got us thinking about next year's festival, we can't wait!"