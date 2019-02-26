Search

Sundown Festival 2019 line-up revealed

26 February, 2019 - 17:00
Thousands of people at the Sundown Festival as the 2019 line-up is revealed. Picture Ryan Dinham.

Thousands of people at the Sundown Festival as the 2019 line-up is revealed. Picture Ryan Dinham.

Grab your FRIENDS and prepare to pass out as the line-up for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Norfolk Showground has been announced.

Sundown returns from August 30 to September 1 and this year will be throwing it back to 2002 with singer-songwriter Anne-Marie headlining Saturday night.

The party will continue on Sunday night with BRIT award-winning rapper Tinie Tempah closing the main stage.

Anne-Marie is one of the most exciting acts in the UK at the moment and on top of four nominations at the recent BRIT Awards, she has had four top ten singles with Ciao Adios, FRIENDS, 2002 and a Rewrite The Stars cover from The Greatest Showman with James Arthur.

Her 2018 debut album Speak Your Mind also hit number three in the UK single charts and she has previously collaborated with last year’s Sundown headliners Clean Bandit with their single Rockabye featuring Sean Paul.

Anne-Marie on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

One of the leading voices of the UK urban scene, award-winning UK rapper Tinie Tempah is guaranteed to bring an electrifying headline set and will perform his chart-topping hits including Frisky and Pass Out.

He has also worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Calvin Harris, Emeli Sandé and Labrinth on the hit single Earthquake.

Also appearing on the main stage will be Jax Jones, Mabel, Not3s, Jonas Blue, Ella Eyre, Example, James Hype, Ocean Wisdom, Maleek Berry, Charlie Sloth and Kelli Leigh with more to be announced.

Acts across the other stages announced so far are:

Tinie Tempah on the main stage during the second day of T in the Park, the annual music festival held at Strathallan Castle, Perthshire. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

ABODE - MK, Detlef, Latmun, GW Harrison, Ellie Cocks, Mason Collective, Will Wiley

UKF - Andy C + Tonn Piper, Holy Goof, Dimension, Randall, Distinkt, Bushbaby

TOGETHER - Sonny Fodera, Low Steppa, Danny Howard, Friend Within, Disciples

CRUCAST - The Full Cru plus special guests, DJ Zinc, D Double E, Problem Central

The Sundown Festival 2019 line-up has been revealed. Picture Ryan Dinham.

MYSTREE: Hannah Wants, Sam Divine, Paul Woolford, Jess Bays, Sammy Porter B2B George Mensah, Artwork Riva Starr, Horse Meat Disco, Monki

Tickets are available on the Sundown Festival website from 9am on Friday March 1.

