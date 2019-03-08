Video

All the pictures as campers arrive at Sundown Festival

David Jones, 18, Taylor Cullen, 18, Mark Hawes, 18, arriving for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury Neil Didsbury

With the sun shining over the Norfolk Showground, campers were in high spirits as they arrived for the start of Sundown Festival.

Due to a high volume of people arriving early, we opened the #Sundown19 gates ahead of the advertised time. All staff are working hard to ensure we get you in as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Sundown Festival (@SundownUK) August 30, 2019

There was a busy start to the event with delays along the A47 until early afternoon and queues of festival-goers outside the entrance waiting for it to open at midday.

Due to the large crowds, organisers decided to open the campsite early for safety reasons and music fans raced to pitch their tents in the best spot.

Sundown tweeted at 1pm: "Due to a high volume of people arriving early, we opened the Sundown gates ahead of the advertised time.

"All staff are working hard to ensure we get you in as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience."

For the early arrivals, there is an opening party this evening, with acts including Norwich-born DJ Sigala, whose hits include Came Here For Love and Lullaby, Macky Gee and a silent disco.

The main arena opens at midday on Saturday with headliner Anne-Marie, known for hits including Ciao Adios and FRIENDS, and other acts on the main stage include Jax Jones, Mabel and NOT3S.

BRIT award-winning rapper Tinie Tempah tops the bill on Saturday and he has seven number ones including debut 2010 single Pass Out, Written in the Stars, featuring Eric Turmer, and Not Letting Go.

Joe Elkins, head of marketing at Sundown, said: "We are excited to be back at Norfolk Showground for our biggest Sundown Festival to date, with 14,000 campers on site and thousands more joining for the day.

"With the good weather, lots of people arrived early and we were able to open the gates 45 minutes ahead of schedule to accommodate them.

"Over half of the expected campers were in by 3pm and the gates are flowing smoothly.

"DJ EZ and Sigala kick off the party this evening with Anne-Marie and Tinie Tempah on headline duties on Saturday and Sunday respectively."

The festival site also features fairground rides, street food stalls, including a McDonalds McNuggets van with photo booth, and the VIP area will host local acts including Bill Downs, who appeared on The Voice, and Norwich rapper Coll.

