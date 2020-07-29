Live music returning to Norfolk this summer with Sundown Concerts

Sundown Concerts are coming to Norfolk this August with live music and food trucks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto monkeybusinessimages

From Broadway Brunch to Back to the 80s, live music is coming back to Norfolk with Sundown Concerts running across three weekends this August.

The Joe Ringer Band, based in Norfolk, will perform at Sundown Concerts Picture: Supplied by Joe Ringer The Joe Ringer Band, based in Norfolk, will perform at Sundown Concerts Picture: Supplied by Joe Ringer

The outdoor concert series will take place at Potash Farm in Hethel, near Wymondham, and will feature top musicians from across the UK with evening shows on Saturday and Sunday matinees.

There will be five concerts in total and the fun will begin with ABBA Live on Saturday, August 15, with a tribute to the Swedish superstars, followed by Swingin’ with the Big Band on August 16, featuring timeless classics from the likes of Frank Sinatra and Glenn Miller.

The Saturday night party continues on August 22 with Back to the 80s, featuring all the biggest hits of the decade, and on August 23 there will be a Broadway Brunch, which will see West End stars perform songs from musicals such as The Lion King and Les Misérables alongside Norfolk favourites The Joe Ringer Orchestra.

Sundown Concerts will end on Saturday, August 29 with Ibiza Club Classics, which will transport the audience to the White Isle with the ‘20-piece Balearic Beat Orchestra’ and fancy dress is encouraged for the all the evening events.

To ensure audience safety, there will be “socially distant bubbles”, which will be assigned on arrival, and although they are designed for two people there is the option to join them together for those coming with friends and family.

Guests can bring their own blankets, chairs and picnics and there will also be an array of food trucks and plenty of car parking with a drop-off area for taxis too.

Joe Ringer, co-creator of Sundown Concerts, said: “As a performer, and a lover of live music, lockdown was a tough time.

“I’m delighted to be able to give the people of Norfolk the opportunity to celebrate the summer and enjoy some fantastic live music.

“I can’t wait to get back on a stage again, and I really hope that lots of people come along and join the party!”

Earlybird tickets are available until August 1 at £30pp and £35pp after at sundownconcerts.com