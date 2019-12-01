Search

Sunday Sessions Norwich headliner to be revealed

PUBLISHED: 08:26 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 01 December 2019

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

The headline act for one of Norwich's biggest annual music events will be announced tomorrow.

Entering its third year, Sunday Sessions Norwich in Earlham Park has become a much-anticipated fixture in the city's live music calendar, completing a long weekend of gigs on the site in May.

Now, the wait is nearly over to discover just who will be headlining this year's event, with organisers set to reveal a big name tomorrow - Monday, December 2.

Posting on the event's official Facebook page, organisers wrote: "Sunday Sessions #Norwich headliner announced Monday!"

This year's event will be held on Sunday, May 24, on the same weekend as Let's Rock! Norwich and the recently announced Friday Night Live.

Last year, the event was headlined by Noel Gallagher and His High Flying Birds, with support coming from The Coral and Razorlight - among others.

It saw the Oasis lead guitarist play a hit-laden set in which he also took a pop at Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League, dedicating Stop Crying Your Heart Out to Canaries fans "for when they get relegated".

The inaugural event, held in May 2018, was headlined by Kaiser Chiefs, with Circa Waves, The Bluetones and British Sea Power also on the bill.

The announcement comes just weeks after organisers unveiled a third event in the weekend of gigs, Friday Night Live, which will see The Streets perform a headline gig on May 22.

The following day, sees retro festival Let's Rock! Norwich take over the park, with a packed line-up including Wet Wet Wt, The Boomtown Rats and ABC.

Also appearing on the bill will be Sister Sledge, The Undertones and Kim Wilde, along with Tony Hadley, Howard Jones and Sydney Youngblood.

To discover who will be headlining Sunday Sessions in 2020, return to this website tomorrow.

