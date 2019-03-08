All you need to know ahead of Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019

Sunday Sessions returns to Earlham Park for another year and with an Oasis star headlining it is set to be a Supersonic day.

The festival takes place on Sunday May 26, following the Let's Rock on the Saturday which celebrates the best of the 80s.

From the line-up to late-night buses, here is everything you need to know ahead of the show.

What are the timings at the event?

The gates open at 12pm and the event is set to finish at 10.30pm.

The running order for the festival will be available on the day and not in advance so make sure to get there early so you don't miss out on any acts.

The rock band first formed in 2010 and also includes former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer and the Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard.

They be joined by Razorlight, best known for hits America and In The Morning, The Coral, Neon Waltz and Ducking Punches who are a four-piece punk rock band from Norwich.

There is plenty for all the family to enjoy including circus workshops with Bigtopmania Circus, face painting, crafts, a funfair and children's entertainers.

What food and drink will be available?

You can bring your own picnic into the main arena but if you don't fancy packing sandwiches there will be a large barbecue and food stalls serving Indian, Mexican, Chinese food and more.

You can't bring alcohol in or out of the arena but a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be on sale from the bars.

You are allowed to bring soft drinks and water with you, not more than 500ml per drink, as long as these are unopened or sealed when you arrive.

Anything considered open will be confiscated at the gate and camel packs (or similar) are not permitted.

Is there parking at the event?

There will be 400 on-site parking spaces situated about a five minutes walk from the festival entrance.

Spaces are available on a first come first served basis and are priced at £15 per car.

All premium parking ticket holders must follow "pre-booked parking" signage from Earlham Road and you must book in advance on the Sunday Sessions ticket page.

The car park address is: Pre-Booked Car Park, University Drive, Norwich NR4 7AF

A dedicated taxi area will be provided at the event which will be situated in University Drive, near its junction with Bluebell Road and the postcode is NR4 7LN.

What can't I bring to the event?

As well as alcohol you can't bring any glass or sharp objects (including picnic cutlery) and barbecues of any type are prohibited anywhere in the site.

Dogs are also not permitted with the exception of guide dogs.

You can bring your own table and chairs into the main arena but security may ask you to move them to the perimeter if they are causing any obstruction.

Chairs and picnic tables are not allowed in the area between the sound desk and front of stage.

Small tents, up to a height of one metre, are permitted into the main arena, however security may ask you to move them to the perimeter of the arena if they are causing any obstruction.

Gazebos and larger tents aren't permitted on site.

What is included with VIP tickets?

As well as entry to the event, VIP tickets include fast track entry, luxury loos, a meal and a welcome drink.

There will also be comfy seating and chairs and a full bar serving quality brands and cocktails.

For any group or company bookings (10 or more) email customerservices@gigantic.com or call 0115 807 7900.

Can I get to the event by bus?

A normal service will run on the blue line 25 (via Unthank Road) and 26 bus route (via Earlham Road), which run between the city and UEA, during the day but there extra relief buses on both routes from approximately 10pm to 11.59pm from Earlham Park main bus stop A to the city centre.

Standard ticket prices will apply and there will also be High Five ticket which allows up to five people (maximum two adults) to travel together for the day on Network Norwich for £8.50 which you can buy on the bus.

Konectbus (including Norwich Park & Ride) will be operating a special service which will be updated at konectbus.co.uk/events

Are tickets still available?

You can still purchase tickets at norwich.sundaysessions.net which are priced at £53.90 (including booking fee) for adults aged 13+ and children aged 2 to 12 are free.

VIP tickets cost £132 per person and posh loo passes are also available for £27.50.