Review: Noel Gallagher delights with Oasis classics in return to Norfolk after 25 years

Noel Gallagher returned to Norfolk for the first time in 25 years to perform a spectacular set in front of a 'mad fer it' Norwich crowd.

The last time the older Gallagher brother was in Norwich, he was with his brother Liam as Oasis played at the Norwich Arts Centre in 1994.

A quarter of a century on, after the incessant will they, won't they among Oasis diehards (including myself) questioning whether the brothers Gallagher might put aside their differences to reform to once again dominate the music world, Noel was back with his High Flying Birds.

Formed in 2010 by Gallagher the band includes pianist Mike Rowe, drummer Jeremy Stacey of The Lemon Trees, The Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard and guitarist Tim Smith.

Following a self-titled studio album in 2011, Chasing Yesterday was released in 2015 and Who Built the Moon? last year.

Noel's latest album featured heavily in the Earlham Park set, with the first half an hour dedicated to songs from that album, including his latest single Black Star Dancing.

But it was Oasis many had come to see, and Gallagher certainly did not disappoint with Talk Tonight, The Importance of being Idle, Little by Little and of course the anthemic Don't Look Back in Anger - which has taken on a new meaning and significance following the Manchester arena bombing in 2017 - also included on the bill.