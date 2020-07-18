Video

11 Norfolk attractions that have reopened for the summer holidays

Joyland in Great Yarmouth is one of the Norfolk attractions that has reopened in time for the summer holidays, pictured is Emily Mhishi, five, and her sister and brother, Louise, 11, and Jake, 13, enjoying the rides. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Although it may not feel like it, the summer holidays are almost here and these are just some of the brilliant Norfolk attractions that have reopened and are welcoming back families.

A two-day-old lamb at Wroxham Barns with its proud mum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A two-day-old lamb at Wroxham Barns with its proud mum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1. What: Wroxham Barns

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

Opening Times: Daily 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free but entry charge for Junior Farm and The Fun Park (combination ticket), £10.50, under 2s free, pre-booking essential, wroxhambarns.co.uk

From guinea pigs to goats, there are lots of animals to meet at Wroxham Barns and plenty of activities too, with the newly-refurbished Fun Park set to open on July 22 and it features go karts, a pirate ship and mini golf. While you’re there, don’t forget to say hello to Wroxham Barns’ new residents Ant and Dec the alpacas.

Penguins at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary Picture: ANTONY KELLY Penguins at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary Picture: ANTONY KELLY

2. What: SEA LIFE Hunstanton/Great Yarmouth

Where: Seagate Road, PE36 5BH/Marine Parade, NR30 3AH

Opening Times: 10am to 5pm/10am to 4pm

Cost: Both from £14.25, pre-booking essential, visitsealife.com

While both locations have suspended their daily talks and feeds programme for safety reasons, there is still plenty to see at both attractions with highlights including the Tropical Ocean Display in Yarmouth, with sea turtles and sharks, and the penguin beach in Hunstanton.

The Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

3. What: BeWilderwood

Where: Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

Opening Times: 10am to 5.30pm

Cost: Under 92cm free, 92cm to 105cm £15.50, over 105cm £17.50, over 65s £9.50, pre-booking essential, norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

The award-winning forest of fun and outdoor adventure has now reopened, with attractions such as the Slippery Slopes, The Towering Treetop Tangles, which opened in 2019, and Muddle Maze. They have brought in a raft of safety measures and are limiting visitor numbers, introducing a new queuing system and will be cleaning down equipment more regularly. Boat rides and face-painting won’t be running, but storytelling and craft activities will.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has reopened with social distancing measures in place Picture: Supplied by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has reopened with social distancing measures in place Picture: Supplied by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

4. What: Roarr!! Dinosaur Adventure

Where: Lenwade, NR9 5JW

Opening Times: Daily 10am to 5pm

Cost: Under 90cm free, over 90cm from £14, registered disabled child or adult and carers from £7, pre-booking essential, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

There are 85 acres of park to explore and plenty of activities to sink your teeth into, including Dippy’s Splash Zone, Jurassic Putt and the Lost World A-Mazing Adventure. The Predator High Ropes are reopening on July 22 and Roarr!! will also be running a series of outdoor shows during the summer. There are hand sanitiser stations around the park, dinosaur footprints so families maintain social distancing and some attractions have a one-way system.

Owner Michael Cole at the entrance to Joyland at Great Yarmouth which has re-opened with a new one way system, after lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Owner Michael Cole at the entrance to Joyland at Great Yarmouth which has re-opened with a new one way system, after lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

5, What: Joyland

Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EH

Opening Times: Daily from 11am, opening times subject to weather conditions

Cost: Tokens £1.50 each, all rides one token per person, bundles also available

Loved by families across Norfolk, Joyland reopened on July 4 and families are once again able to ride their famous snails. At the theme park, which celebrated its 70th birthday last year, there is a one-way system in operation and hand sanitiser stations.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach reopened on July 11 Picture: Denise Bradley Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach reopened on July 11 Picture: Denise Bradley

6, What: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Where: South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3EH

Opening Times: Three hours slots available either 10.30am to 1.30pm or 2.15pm to 5.15pm

Cost: £12, under 3s free (must be included when booking), pre-booking essential with three hour time slots, pleasure-beach.co.uk

Thrill-seekers are in luck as the Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is back open in time for the summer holidays and they have just launched The Lightning 360, where riders have interactive controls and are the pilot in their own jet. Along with the pre-booked slots, other social distancing measures include floor markings in the queues and hand sanitiser at the entrance to all rides and attractions.

The leopard enclosure at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher The leopard enclosure at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher

7. What: Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens

Where: Filby Road, Thrigby, NR29 3DR

Opening Times: 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adult £14.50, child (4-16) £10.50, senior £13.50, disabled/carer £7.25, under 3s free, pre-booking essential, thrigbyhall.com

A popular choice for families, the animals include snow leopards, red pandas and a pair of critically-endangered Sumatran tigers. Protective screening has been installed at contact points, there is signage around the park and also a one-way route.

Ellie Hirst at Hirsty's Maize Maze in Hemsby, which is part of her family's farm. Picture: James Bass Ellie Hirst at Hirsty's Maize Maze in Hemsby, which is part of her family's farm. Picture: James Bass

8. What: Hirsty’s Family Fun Park: Summer Mega Maze

Where: Yarmouth Road, Hemsby, NR29 4NL

Opening Times: Daily 10am to 6pm, July 19 to September 6

Cost: Adult £7.50, child (3-16) £10, under 2s and wheelchair users free, book tickets at hirstysfamilyfunpark.co.uk

Hirsty’s is reopening on July 19 with its Summer Mega Maze, one of the four big events that runs during the year, and it is created in a giant maize field and it has been adapted for social distancing with two metre wide walkways.

Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

9. What: Merrivale Model Village

Where: Marine Parade, NR30 3JG

Opening Times: 10am to 7pm (Monday, Friday, Sunday), 10am to 9.45pm (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Cost: £8.50, carers £4, under 3s free, pre-booking essential - click the book now button on the Facebook page

This popular attraction has reopened with social distancing measures in place around the village, such as a one-way system, and the miniature scenes include the seaside, a theatre and sports stadium. There is also an old penny arcade for all the family to enjoy.

The North Norfolk Railway has reopened Picture: Karen Bethell The North Norfolk Railway has reopened Picture: Karen Bethell

10. What: North Norfolk Railway

Where: Sheringham Station, NR26 8RA

Opening Times: Timetable available at nnrailway.co.uk

Cost: July tickets £35 compartment for four people, for August ticket prices visit the website, pre-boooking essential

The North Norfolk Railway offers a 10.5 mile round trip by steam train through north Norfolk between Sheringham and Holt and they are running a special service in July which goes non-stop through to Holt, where there will be a 20 minute wait, before returning to Sheringham. From August 1, they will be reopening Holt Station, so visitors can board from either location, and return tickets and compartments must be pre-booked. Single tickets can be bought on the day from the ticket office.

Two endangered Sri Lankan leopard cubs have been born at Banham Zoo. Picture: Banham Zoo Two endangered Sri Lankan leopard cubs have been born at Banham Zoo. Picture: Banham Zoo

11. What: Banham Zoo

Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham NR16 2HE

Opening Times: 9am to 6pm

Cost: Adult £20, child (3-15) £15, under 3s £1, registered disabled/carers £10, pre-booking essential, banhamzoo.co.uk

Make sure to support Banham Zoo over the summer holidays, which was left on the verge of collapse due to coronavirus, and see animals including giraffes, zebras and kangaroos and their newly-born Sri Lankan leopards. To comply with government regulations on social distancing, there is a timed entry booking system with 250 slots per hour.