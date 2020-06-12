Strictly star Oti Mabuse heading to Norwich on UK tour

Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse is bringing her 2021 'I Am Here' UK tour to Norwich Theatre Royal Picture: Supplied Archant

Strictly pro and reigning champion Oti Mabuse is set to bring an explosive night of dance to Norwich Theatre Royal on her 2021 ‘I Am Here’ UK tour.

Oti, who won the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing with Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, will perform her solo show in the city on Thursday, April 22.

It is set to be a celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream, with traditional dances, mesmerising jives and pumping sambas.

Oti, who is an eight-time South African Latin American Champion, said: “It’s like a dream come true to be announcing my first ever tour!

“Performing on stage is something I feel so passionately about and I can’t wait to get out on the road and share my story.”

Tickets go on sale on June 17 at norwichtheatre.org or 01603 630000.