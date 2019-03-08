14 Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers you can see perform in East Anglia

Kevin Clifton will be starring in the dance extravaganza Burn The Floor with sister and fellow Strictly champion Joanne Clifton Photo: Burn the Floor Archant

Strictly Come Dancing is back BBC One this weekend with 15 brand new celebrities taking to the ballroom but for many fans the people they are most looking forward to watching are the professional dancers. And if you can't get to a live television recording, here is where you can see some of your favourite Strictly pro dancers perform in East Anglia.

Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer

These two Strictly favourites are teaming for the first time in the new Latin spectacular, Firedance.

The show, which is at the Ipswich Regent Theatre on March 10, will celebrate the pair's Latin passion with hot pulsing beats and seductive choreography.

Expect a lot of paso doble, samba and salsa.

Tickets start at £32.50 and are available via ipswichtheatres.co.uk.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are bringing their new show Firedance to the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Photo: Ipswich Regent Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are bringing their new show Firedance to the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Photo: Ipswich Regent

Dianne Buswell

The popular Australian dancer is taking to the Ipswich Regent stage alongside her boyfriend Joe Sugg who she reached the Strictly Come Dancing final with in 2018.

Together for their first ever joint tour, The Joe & Dianne Show will feature music, comedy and of course a little bit of dance.

Since the end of last year's Strictly the pair have started a joint YouTube channel, called In The Pan, which has 234,000 subscribers.

Tickets start at £32.50 and are available via ipswichtheatres.co.uk.

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are bringing their latest show to the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Photo: Trevor Leighton Strictly Come Dancing finalists Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are bringing their latest show to the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Photo: Trevor Leighton

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara

The Strictly lovebirds are returning to the region on their latest tour called Remembering The Oscars.

The pair, who have been professional dancers on the show since 2013, celebrate Oscar winning songs in this new dance spectacular.

Fans at the Ipswich Regent Theatre on April 19 will surely receive the red carpet treatment.

Tickets start at £28 and are available via ipswichtheatres.co.uk.

Alja~ `korjanec and Janette Manrara new tour Remembering The Oscars heads to Ipswich Regent in April 2020 Photo: Colin Thomas Alja~ `korjanec and Janette Manrara new tour Remembering The Oscars heads to Ipswich Regent in April 2020 Photo: Colin Thomas

Kevin Clifton and Joanne Clifton

The current glitterball holder Kevin Clifton will be joined by his sister Joanne in the latest Burn The Floor tour which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Theatre on May 11.

It will be the first time the siblings have toured together and they will play on their individual success in the show.

Expect spectacular choreography, groundbreaking moves and sibling rivalry.

Tickets start at £15 and are available via ipswichtheatres.co.uk.

Former Strictly champion Joanne Clifton will be going head to head with brother Kevin Clifton in the dance extravaganza Burn The Floor Photo: Samuel Black Former Strictly champion Joanne Clifton will be going head to head with brother Kevin Clifton in the dance extravaganza Burn The Floor Photo: Samuel Black

Giovanni Pernice

The Italian charmer is back for his fourth year of touring in 2020 and will be visiting Lowestoft, Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds and King's Lynn.

This Is Me pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni's career, from a competition dancer to Strictly Come Dancing star.

In the promotional shots Giovanni said the show is "going to be completely" because he is wearing a tail suit.

Tickets are available via the individual theatre websites.

Giovanni Pernice will be performing at the Marina Theatre on Friday. Picture: Strictly Theatre Co. Giovanni Pernice will be performing at the Marina Theatre on Friday. Picture: Strictly Theatre Co.

Neil Jones

After joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Neil is finally getting a partner for the 2019 series and this is not the only exciting news for the former world champion.

The 37-year-old os headlining his own show, Gingerland, which is coming to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on June 29.

Neil will take the audience on journey showcasing what made him unique within the dancing world and there may be an appearance from Nell de Jaunse who appeared on It Takes Two last year.

Tickets start at £33 and are available via theapex.co.uk.

Strictly pro dancer Neil Jones is bringing his Gingerland tour to Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images. Strictly pro dancer Neil Jones is bringing his Gingerland tour to Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images.

Graziano Di Prima

Despite being one of the newer faces on Strictly, Graziano is embarking on his first headline tour called Havana Nights.

The 25-year-old will be joined on stage by his fiancée Giada Lini in this fresh and innovative show.

The Italian Latin champion will be at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on March 10.

Tickets start at £29 and are available via theapex.co.uk.

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Graziano Di Prima. Picture MLADEN BLAGOJEVIC. Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Graziano Di Prima. Picture MLADEN BLAGOJEVIC.

Brendan Cole

He may no longer be on the BBC One show but Brendan's tours are as popular as ever with two sold out shows in Norwich already this year.

The New Zealander, who won the first ever series of Strictly with Natasha Kaplinsky, is returning to the region on February 23 with a show at the Ipswich Regent Theatre.

Expect a variety of ballroom and Latin styles alongside a lot of Strictly Come Dancing anecdotes with music from The Greatest Showman and La La Land.

Tickets start at £33.50 and are available via ipswichtheatres.co.uk.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole in his new production Show Man, Picture FIONA WHYTE PHOTOGRAPHY. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole in his new production Show Man, Picture FIONA WHYTE PHOTOGRAPHY.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone

Two of the most popular faces from the Strictly line-up over the years are teaming up on two separate tours.

On October 22 the pair will be at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn with their Ballroom Boys tour which will feature waltz, quickstep, paso doble, foxtrot and of course, the Argentine tango.

And in 2020 they are back on stage visiting The Apex in Bury St Edmunds and the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft with their Act Two show.

Tickets are available via the individual theatre websites.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone in The Ballroom Boys. Picture Strictly Theatre Co. Ian Waite and Vincent Simone in The Ballroom Boys. Picture Strictly Theatre Co.

Kristina Rihanoff

The Russian dancer appeared on Strictly for eight years, most famously dancing with John Sergeant, and is now coming to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on January 18 with the Dance to the Music tour.

Joined by Dancing on Ice champion Jake Quickendon, the show will portray the evolution of dance through musical eras and genres.

Dances will be linked by a light-hearted script with plenty of humour and anecdotes revelling the fun facts of showbiz life.

Tickets are available via thelittleboxoffice.com.