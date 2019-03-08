Norfolk dancers surprised live on The One Show by Strictly stars

A Norfolk dance school was stunned when it found itself on live television.

Members of CJ Dance in King's Lynn were "stunned into silence" when the 2017 Strictly Come Dancing finalist Debbie McGee and one of the Strictly professional dancers appeared at their studio in front of the cameras.

The dancers believed the local news was coming to their class in Gaywood to interview principal teacher Carole Jones who earlier this month celebrated 50 years teaching dance.

Matt Baker, who presents the show, said from the studio: "We would love to see you all perform a Cha Cha Cha live in front of millions."

And his co-presenter, Angela Scanlon, added: "We've also got the head judge from Strictly, Shirley Ballas, here - we'll be judging and scoring."

For the full Strictly experience Mrs McGee then introduced Strictly professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, who came to assist the class.

Mrs Jones said: "I knew about The One Show, but I had no idea about all the Strictly stars."

And at end of the show the CJ dancers successfully danced for the BBC One audience, alongside the Strictly stars, against a backdrop of gold tinsel walls lit by purple, green and yellow spotlights.

Mrs Ballas labelled the Norfolk dancers "amazing" and awarded them a score of 10 out of 10 with her paddle.

Mrs Jones told The Eastern Daily Press: "It was a fabulous experience. We had quite a night last night. Today we have more interest on the social media side and many inquiries. It's marvellous."