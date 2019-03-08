Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Norfolk dancers surprised live on The One Show by Strictly stars

PUBLISHED: 14:40 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 19 September 2019

Carole Jones BBC One show CJ Dancers Photo: The One Show

Carole Jones BBC One show CJ Dancers Photo: The One Show

Archant

A Norfolk dance school was stunned when it found itself on live television.

Carole Jones BBC One show CJ Dancers Photo: The One Show Carole Jones BBC One show CJ Dancers Photo: The One Show

Members of CJ Dance in King's Lynn were "stunned into silence" when the 2017 Strictly Come Dancing finalist Debbie McGee and one of the Strictly professional dancers appeared at their studio in front of the cameras.

The dancers believed the local news was coming to their class in Gaywood to interview principal teacher Carole Jones who earlier this month celebrated 50 years teaching dance.

Matt Baker, who presents the show, said from the studio: "We would love to see you all perform a Cha Cha Cha live in front of millions."

And his co-presenter, Angela Scanlon, added: "We've also got the head judge from Strictly, Shirley Ballas, here - we'll be judging and scoring."

Carole Jones BBC One show CJ Dancers Photo: The One Show Carole Jones BBC One show CJ Dancers Photo: The One Show

For the full Strictly experience Mrs McGee then introduced Strictly professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, who came to assist the class.

Mrs Jones said: "I knew about The One Show, but I had no idea about all the Strictly stars."

And at end of the show the CJ dancers successfully danced for the BBC One audience, alongside the Strictly stars, against a backdrop of gold tinsel walls lit by purple, green and yellow spotlights.

Mrs Ballas labelled the Norfolk dancers "amazing" and awarded them a score of 10 out of 10 with her paddle.

Mrs Jones told The Eastern Daily Press: "It was a fabulous experience. We had quite a night last night. Today we have more interest on the social media side and many inquiries. It's marvellous."

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

A140 Crash 19.9.19 Photo: Archant

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Therapeutic donkey project set for prime-time TV fame on National Lottery advert

Sarah McPherson, founder of Norfolk social enterprise Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing, is set for a prime-time TV appearance after the National Lottery filmed her

Hairdresser celebrates 50 years in same salon but says: ‘I’m not ready to retire’

Pat Wilkin who is celebrating working as a hairdresser for 50 years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists