Strictly star Anton du Beke waltzes into Norwich on book tour

Anton du Beke, from Strictly Come Dancing, with his book, One Enchanted Evening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton du Beke visited Jarrold department store this afternoon to launch his debut novel One Enchanted Evening.

Anton, who has been on the hit BBC One show since it started in 2004, spoke to a sold-out audience about the book and his glittering career.

The 180 guests were also treated to tea and scones and had the chance to get a selfie and their books signed too.

Ahead of the event, Elaine Andrews, from Sprowston, said: “I’m a huge Strictly fan and love Anton so I’m very excited - we’re hoping he might give us a twirl.”

One Enchanted Evening is set inside the spectacular ballroom of the exclusive Buckingham Hotel where the rich and powerful, politicians, film stars, and even royalty, rub shoulders with Raymond de Guise and his troupe of talented dancers.

Anton said: “The whole book is based on my experiences and the people I’ve met and the places I’ve visit - it’s the story of my life.

“It’s been a collaborative process which I’ve enjoyed enormously and it has been a story milling around in my head for years and it is a joy to get it into story form.”

The star has had plenty of time on his hands this year after being booted out first with Susannah Constantine but it doesn’t bother him who his partner is.

“I don’t mind who I get put with, I got to the final a few years ago with Katie Derham and I enjoyed that and I’ve just done the Christmas special with Ann Widdecombe and I enjoyed that too.

“But of course I would liked to have stayed all the way to the final this year.”