Search

Advanced search

Strictly Come Dancing star brings farewell tour to Beccles

PUBLISHED: 14:13 14 November 2018

Robin Windsor will bring his farewell tour to Beccles Public Hall next week. Photo: Strictly Dancing Co.

Robin Windsor will bring his farewell tour to Beccles Public Hall next week. Photo: Strictly Dancing Co.

Archant

One of Strictly Come Dancing brightest stars is set to bid goodbye to the limelight as he bring his farewell tour to Beccles.

Robin Windsor’s The All Fun Farewell Tour will be appearing at Beccles Public Hall on Wednesday, November 21.

A hall spokesman said: “Windsor’s farewell tour takes audiences on a journey from when he was little boy learning to dance, to his first success in the dancing world and his time on Strictly, mentions of boyfriends and funny encounter, with a hint of sadness and emotion thrown in.”

Mr Windsor added: “For my last dance tour I wanted to create something for the audiences that not only gave them great dancing and the ‘Strictly’ sparkle, but also something real.

“I want them to have fun, but also get to know me a little bit better and I think this show does that.”

Tickets to see the show are available at the public hall box office on 01502 770 060 or by visiting www.becclespublichall.org.uk

Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City pub that closed more than a decade ago put on market for £360,000

The Magpie pub on Magpie road, Norwich.

Video The Rock releases trailer for Fighting With My Family filmed in Norwich

Filming of Fighting With My Family on Mousehold Heath Credit: Antony Kelly

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast