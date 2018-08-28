Strictly Come Dancing star brings farewell tour to Beccles

Robin Windsor will bring his farewell tour to Beccles Public Hall next week. Photo: Strictly Dancing Co. Archant

One of Strictly Come Dancing brightest stars is set to bid goodbye to the limelight as he bring his farewell tour to Beccles.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robin Windsor’s The All Fun Farewell Tour will be appearing at Beccles Public Hall on Wednesday, November 21.

A hall spokesman said: “Windsor’s farewell tour takes audiences on a journey from when he was little boy learning to dance, to his first success in the dancing world and his time on Strictly, mentions of boyfriends and funny encounter, with a hint of sadness and emotion thrown in.”

Mr Windsor added: “For my last dance tour I wanted to create something for the audiences that not only gave them great dancing and the ‘Strictly’ sparkle, but also something real.

“I want them to have fun, but also get to know me a little bit better and I think this show does that.”

Tickets to see the show are available at the public hall box office on 01502 770 060 or by visiting www.becclespublichall.org.uk