Strictly star AJ Pritchard to perform new dance show in Norfolk

AJ Pritchard attending the Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere held at the the SSE Arena, Wembley, London in October 2018. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard is starring in a new dance show tour.

Get On The Floor, marketed as “a dance show like no other”, will arrive at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on March 7 2019.

The show’s website promises “worldwide dance floor flavours” including tango, ballroom, Latin, hip-hop, contemporary and commercial.

While the show stars AJ, who recently took part in a special instalment of Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted, the cast includes a number of additional dancers and vocalists.

Tickets for Get On The Floor go on sale on November 14 and the show will begin at 7.30pm for the King’s Lynn date.

AJ and his dance partner Lauren Steadman made it through another Strictly show on Saturday and will be performing at Blackpool in the next episode on November 16 at 6.45pm on BBC One.