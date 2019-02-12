Stranger Things tribute pops up in Norwich

Photo: Submitted

Have you spotted the Stranger Things tribute in Norwich’s Castle Mall?

The scene as it appears in Netflix hit Stranger Things. Photo: Netflix

Some shoppers may be left bewildered by the addition of a painted alphabet, a string of Christmas lights, and a lonely sofa.

However, fans of Netflix hit Stranger Things are sure to be delighted by the tribute to the supernatural show.

The tableau is a nod to the way young Will Byers would communicate with his mum on the small screen when he was stuck in the terrifying realm known as ‘the upside down’.

While trapped there, Will made the fairy lights illuminate over letters of the alphabet to spell out messages.

Photo: Submitted

A spokesperson for Castle Mall said the shopping centre’s manager Robert Bradley has a passion for the show and that the installation was there “for fun” while the lot remains empty.

When a member of an online Stranger Things fan site spotted the lot, Mr Bradley replied on Twitter: “I’m a big fan and really looking forward to season 3.”

Castle Mall is currently in advanced discussions with a potential operator for the lot, so pop in and see the scene while you can.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4.