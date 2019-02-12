Search

Fighting With My Family director Stephen Merchant to appear on The Graham Norton Show

PUBLISHED: 15:04 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 15 February 2019

Stephen Merchant, writer and director of Fighting With My Family, will be on The Graham Norton Show tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Comedian, actor and director Stephen Merchant will be appearing on the Graham Norton Show tonight to promote his new film about a Norwich wrestling family.

Stephen Merchant will appear on the BBC One show tonight to talk about his recently premiered film Fighting With My Family - which will be released in the UK on March 1.

The movie, which follows Norwich wrestler Paige and her family as they navigate her rise to fame from obscurity, has already won praise from reviewers.

IGN reviewer Rosie Knight, for example, said that Merchant’s writing and directing “paints a sweet and authentically diverse picture of life in Norwich”.

READ MORE: Critics weigh in after Fighting With My Family premiere

The Graham Norton Show is on at 10.35pm.

Stephen Merchant will be joined by Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer and Rob Beckett.

