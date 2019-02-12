Fighting With My Family director Stephen Merchant to appear on The Graham Norton Show

Stephen Merchant, writer and director of Fighting With My Family, will be on The Graham Norton Show tonight. Photo: Getty Images Archant

Comedian, actor and director Stephen Merchant will be appearing on the Graham Norton Show tonight to promote his new film about a Norwich wrestling family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Merchant will appear on the BBC One show tonight to talk about his recently premiered film Fighting With My Family - which will be released in the UK on March 1.

The movie, which follows Norwich wrestler Paige and her family as they navigate her rise to fame from obscurity, has already won praise from reviewers.

IGN reviewer Rosie Knight, for example, said that Merchant’s writing and directing “paints a sweet and authentically diverse picture of life in Norwich”.

READ MORE: Critics weigh in after Fighting With My Family premiere

The Graham Norton Show is on at 10.35pm.

Stephen Merchant will be joined by Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer and Rob Beckett.