Stephen Fry spotted on the set of latest Dr Who series

Stephen Fry, who looks set to appear in the new Doctor Who in 2020. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Stephen Fry is set to appear as a special guest in the new series of Doctor Who.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Current Doctor Jodie Whittaker has been pictured by fans filming the new series in Swansea with many fans commenting that they had seen Mr Fry, 61, in a 40s style tweed suit on the set.

A source on the show confirmed he was one of the guest stars appearing in the new series, which will not air on BBC One until 2020.

Mr Fry, who has a home in West Bilney, is known to be a Doctor Who fan and has appeared in a number of BBC shows including Blackadder, A Bit of Fry and Laurie and travel series Stephen Fry in America.

This is the second season that Ms Whittaker has appeared as the Doctor.