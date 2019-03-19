The best and worst Starbucks in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

St Stephens Street Starbucks. Photo: Google Archant

Whether you’re a die hard black coffee aficionado, or you like to indulge in a super sweet frappuccino, you’re never too far away from a Starbucks. But how does the coffee giant rank in Norfolk?

These Starbucks outlets are some of the highest and lowest rated in the county on TripAdvisor at the time of writing.

The best rated –

St Stephens Street, Norwich

Topping the TripAdvisor rankings for Starbucks in Norfolk was a coffee shop in Norwich which is currently sitting at a rating of 4/5.

One reviewer said: “Visited this branch of Starbucks at around 08.30am on a weekday. The queue, which was about five people deep, moved quickly, the service was friendly and my spiced pumpkin latte was delicious.”

Another said: “This is a nice comfortable, central place to get a coffee and chat. It has plenty of seats and toilets which is always handy when drinking coffee! They have hard seats or sofas if you want to get comfy.”

High Street, Kings Lynn

This Lynn Starbucks may be rated at a slightly above lukewarm 3.5/5 by TripAdvisor users, but it’s still the second highest rated in Norfolk.

One reviewer said: “Lovely atmosphere with view of high street of Kings Lynn.”

Another said: “I don’t normally go into chains but I liked it so much that I bought a loyalty card.”

Burgh Road, Aylsham

Topping off the top three is this Aylsham coffee shop, again with a 3.5/5.

One recent reviewer said: “Lovely sunny big room and the staff were great. It was very nice.”

Another added: “Just love this place. The girls are so friendly, it’s very clean and easy to access, and a wide range of drinks and food.”

The worst rated –

A11, Attleborough

Some TripAdvisor users were less than impressed with this coffee shop, giving it a rating of 2.5/5.

One reviewer said: “I ordered one of there new lattes and they didn’t have it ordered another and another and they didn’t have those either.”

Another added: “First time ever stopped to use this new one. Two members of staff only one customer at counter yet both staff totally ignored me.”

Riverside retail park, Norwich

Both the highest and lowest rated Starbucks in Norfolk are both in Norwich, with the Riverside branch earning the latter title.

One reviewer said: “I had the white chocolate mocha coffee. Which didn’t seem to have any chocolate in it whatsoever, just plain average tasting coffee.”

Another said: “I just think its overpriced for what it is. A bottled drink is like £2.50 when it would normally be a pound in any other shop.”