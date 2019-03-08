Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Spooky Express coming to Norfolk for Halloween

PUBLISHED: 14:15 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 17 October 2019

Spooky Express is coming to the Bure Valley Railway in Aylsham Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Spooky Express is coming to the Bure Valley Railway in Aylsham Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Blanc Photography 2013

It is full scream ahead on the Bure Valley Railway this half-term as the Spooky Express creeps into the county.

The Spooky Express will operate between Aylsham and Wroxham from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 27 and is aimed at young children.

You may also want to watch:

The Bure Valley's resident bear will also welcome guests at Aylsham Station and there will lots of haunting fun, including a Halloween stamp trail, I-Spy down the line, colouring activities and fancy dress is encouraged.

READ MORE: 11 things to do over October half term in Norfolk

Tickets cost £14 and are free for children when accompanied by a fare-paying adult, with a maximum of two per grown-up and no pre-booking is required - just arrive 20 minutes before the departure time.

Trains will operate throughout the day and you can see the timetable at bvrw.co.uk

Most Read

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Norwich gym to close temporarily after being taken over by rival firm

Pic: Archant

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘A fund for Thetford and its people’ - £50,000 up for grabs to improve community life in the town

Members of local and community businesses and charities, and guests, at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Team selector: Who should start for Norwich City against Bournemouth?

Mario Vrancic is back in training ahead of the Premier League trip to Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists