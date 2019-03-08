Spooky Express coming to Norfolk for Halloween
PUBLISHED: 14:15 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 17 October 2019
Blanc Photography 2013
It is full scream ahead on the Bure Valley Railway this half-term as the Spooky Express creeps into the county.
The Spooky Express will operate between Aylsham and Wroxham from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 27 and is aimed at young children.
The Bure Valley's resident bear will also welcome guests at Aylsham Station and there will lots of haunting fun, including a Halloween stamp trail, I-Spy down the line, colouring activities and fancy dress is encouraged.
Tickets cost £14 and are free for children when accompanied by a fare-paying adult, with a maximum of two per grown-up and no pre-booking is required - just arrive 20 minutes before the departure time.
Trains will operate throughout the day and you can see the timetable at bvrw.co.uk