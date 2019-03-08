Video

Road closures announced for Spooky City 2019

Spooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich - from left, Mathilda Gerrard and her brother Finley, Frankie McBride and Millie Dunne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Avoid the horror of being stuck in Norwich city centre traffic as the road closures have been announced for Spooky City.

Spooky City returns to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this Halloween Credit: Norwich City Council Spooky City returns to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this Halloween Credit: Norwich City Council

Norwich will be transformed on Halloween night as the popular event returns for the seventh time and includes a parade and family activities.

From 5.50pm outside The Forum there will be live performances and you are then invited to join stilt walkers and giant puppets, inspired by Tim Burton's weird and wonderful characters, around Norwich Market and finishing in Chapelfield Gardens.

In Chapelfield Gardens there will be live music, Truck or Treat street food and the chance to cast a spell in a real cauldron.

During the event, there will be road closures in the city with St Peters Street closed from 5pm to 6.45pm, Gaol Hill, Gentleman's Walk and Brigg Street from 5.30pm to 6.45pm and Rampant Horse Street and Theatre Street from 5.45pm to 6.45pm.