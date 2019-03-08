Search

Indian restaurant offering 800 free meals to celebrate birthday

PUBLISHED: 13:50 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 08 October 2019

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Spice Valley

An Indian restaurant in Norwich is set to celebrate its birthday in style with hundreds of free curries for customers.

Spice Valley in Magdalen Street

Spice Valley opened at 5 Magdalen Street in October last year inside a Grade II-listed building that had been closed for years.

Alongside traditional curries, such as chicken tikka and lamb madras, they also offer unusual dishes such as quail tandoori and Goa sea bass.

To celebrate their first year in business, they will be offering a free four-course buffet meal for 800 guests on Tuesday, October 15.

The free dinner will be available in hour slots from 6pm to 10pm and includes a drink, excluding spirits and liqueurs.

The inside of Spice Valley in Magdalen Street

READ MORE: Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

Aytaur Rahman, owner of Spice Valley, said: "We will be offering a buffet with chicken, lamb and vegetable dishes with starters, rice and naan.

"We want people to join us celebrating our first year and are feeling positive about the business and are improving every week with new customers which have been recommended by friends."

To book a slot at the free curry night on October 15, call Spice Valley on 01603 623886.

