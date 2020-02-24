Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp announces Norwich show

Martin Kemp arriving at the Brit Awards 2020 held at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Kick off the May Bank Holiday weekend with Martin Kemp, who will take the crowd back to the 80s for an unforgettable journey through the disco decade.

Martin is bringing his 80s party to The Waterfront on Thursday, May 7 and will perform a DJ set, spinning all the greatest hits from the era.

The English actor, musician and director is best known as the bassist in the new wave band Spandau Ballet which has sold millions of records worldwide, with hits including Gold and True.

He is also known for his role as villain Steve Owen on EastEnders, which he played from 1998 until 2002, and his biggest storyline came when his character murdered former lover Saskia Duncan and framed Matthew Rose.

Steve also had a feud with Phil Mitchell and was one of the prime suspects in the Who Shot Phil whodunit in 2001 and was eventually killed in a car chase.

More recently, he has become a DJ and performed at clubs and festivals across the UK and his 80s show is back in the city by popular demand as he also wowed fans at Epic Studios in 2019.

He hit the headlines with memorable appearances on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012, where he finished in third place, Channel 4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and as a judge on BBC talent show Let It Shine.

He also recently released an album with his wife Shirlie and his son is Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp, who finished third in the most recent series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Martin Kemp will be playing from 8pm to 12am at the event, which is for over 18s, and tickets cost £16 and can be purchased at ueaticketbookings.co.uk